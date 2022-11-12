Unicamp resumes mandatory use of protective mask against covid-19

The State University of Campinas (Unicamp) has once again made the use of a mask mandatory in closed environments of the campuses of the institution.

In a note, the Scientific Committee on Coronavirus Contingency points out that it has identified an increase in the number of people with respiratory symptoms and positive diagnostic tests for covid-19 in the last two weeks at the university. The group also highlights that there was no growth, in the same proportion, in the number of serious cases.

In addition to the use of surgical or PFF2 masks in the entire health area and in closed environments, users were recommended to eat faster meals, “with as little dialogue as possible between the regulars of university restaurants and canteens”.

It also advises that agglomerations, such as parties or large events, should be avoided. Among the sanitary measures, the committee indicates frequent hand washing with soap and water or hygiene with 70% alcohol.

Unicamp requires the complete vaccination schedule, including booster doses for people over 18 years of age. Campus users must register vaccination data in the university’s systems. Anyone who has pending doses can look for the Community Health Center, linked to the institution, from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, with prior appointment.

The committee opted for the continuity of face-to-face classes, “with the help of educational robots for the inclusion of students removed on suspicion of or with confirmed covid-19”. People with respiratory symptoms should not go on campus.

Historic

The use of a mask as a preventive measure for covid-19 was no longer mandatory on September 20.

At the time, the university reported that use was optional in the internal environments of campuses and technical colleges, such as classrooms and administrative sectors.

In health areas, however, such as hospitals, clinics, offices and health posts, the use remained mandatory.

The university continued to recommend the use of protection for those aged 60 years or older, with comorbidities and immunosuppressed individuals.