Brazil suffers in the plays from above and loses friendly to Canada

The match had a friendly character, but those who watched the confrontation between Brazil and Canada, played on the afternoon of this Friday (11) at Vila Belmiro stadium, in Santos, saw a busy game with a good technical level that ended with the victory of 2 to 1 of the visitors.

Despite the setback, the Swedish coach Pia Sundhage was able to make important observations against an opponent who is in the top 10 of the FIFA national team ranking (the Canadians occupy the 7th position and the Brazilian team the 9th).

Defense problems

The first half of the match made it clear that Brazil has to pay more attention to defensive plays from above. It was in this way that Canada opened a two-goal lead after less than 30 minutes of ball rolling.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a rehearsed corner. The ball was rolled low to midfield, where Lawrence dominated and crossed into the area, where Zadorsky headed in.

The second came seven minutes later, with forward Adriana Leon, who hit first after Sinclair deflected a raised ball in the area from a corner.

In the 32nd minute, Debinha was able to score for Brazil with a beautiful goal. Midfielder Kerolin advanced freely through the middle before passing through coverage to shirt 9, who did not forgive.

In the final stage, both techniques take the opportunity to experiment with their teams, and the match slows down, with the score remaining unchanged until the final whistle.

Preparation for the 2023 World Cup

The meeting of the team led by Pia Sundhage with the Canadians, played in the period of the last FIFA Date of 2022, is part of the preparation for the 2023 World Cup, which will be played between July 20 and August 20, 2023, in Australia and New Zealand.

Brazil and Canada will meet again next Tuesday (15), at 3:15 pm (Brasília time) at the Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo.