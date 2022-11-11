CeasaMinas privatization auction will take place on December 22

At 1 pm on December 22, the privatization auction of Centrais de Abastecimento de Minas Gerais SA (CeasaMinas) will take place at the headquarters of B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, in São Paulo. The date and conditions of the auction are set out in the public notice published today (11) in Official Diary of the Union🇧🇷

Proposals can be delivered until December 16, from 9 am to 4 pm, also at B3. Two large lots located in Contagem (Lot 1) and the company (Lots 2) or the two assets together (Lot 3) will be auctioned. The winner who wins the company will sign a use concession agreement with the state of Minas Gerais to operate the Producer’s Free Markets currently managed by the state company.

The public notice establishes that the winner of the auction will have to invest R$ 27 million right at the beginning of the concession with the Producer’s Free Markets. According to the Ministry of Economy, these investments will directly benefit the populations of the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, especially Contagem, in addition to the municipalities of Uberlândia, Juiz de Fora, Governador Valadares, Caratinga, Barbacena and Uberaba. Indirectly, the cities of Maria da Fé and Patrocínio will benefit.

In operation since 1974, CeasaMinas manages supply depots in six municipalities in Minas Gerais. At the end of the 1990s, during the debt renegotiations of the state of Minas Gerais, control over the company was transferred to the Federal Government, with a commitment to transfer it to the private sector, which never happened.

In October of last year, the privatization project was presented at a public hearing in Belo Horizonte. On November 4, 2021, the Ministry of Economy published the studies of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and the suggestions of the control bodies.

Since the end of last year, BNDES, in partnership with a contracted consultancy, has presented the CeasaMinas privatization project to potential investors. Before the auction, there will be a new roadshow (publicity trips). According to the Ministry of Economy, the BNDES has listed potential buyers, who will be contacted to organize the meetings