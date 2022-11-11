More than 69 million did not take the 1st booster dose against covid-19

More than 69 million Brazilians have not yet returned to their posts to receive the first booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19, according to data from the National Immunization Program (PNI). According to the Ministry of Health, 32.8 million people could have received the second booster dose against the disease, but have not yet been vaccinated. Immunizers are available at more than 38,000 vaccination posts across the country.

According to the folder, studies show that the strategy of strengthening the vaccination schedule against the new coronavirus increases the protection against serious cases and deaths by covid-19 by more than five times.

Booster doses

The first booster dose is recommended for people over 12 years of age and should be given four months after the second or single dose. The second booster dose is currently recommended for the population over 40 years of age and healthcare workers, regardless of age.

immunizations

Vaccines recommended for booster shots are from the manufacturers Pfizer, AstraZeneca, or Janssen, which can be used for people 18 years of age and older. For adolescents between 12 and 17 years, the Pfizer vaccine should preferably be used. If it is not available, the CoronaVac vaccine can be used as a booster dose.

For those who started the vaccination schedule with a single dose of Janssen, the recommendation is different from the others, with three boosters for people aged 40 years or older and two boosters for people aged 18 to 39 years.

The first booster is applied two months after the start of the cycle; and the others must obey the four-month interval. The orientation is that AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Janssen vaccines are also used for booster doses.