PF investigates corruption scheme involving Carf lawyers

The Federal Police and the Internal Revenue Service launched this Friday (11) an operation to investigate a corruption scheme involving lawyers and counselors of the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf).

Named Operação Peita, the investigation began after an award-winning collaboration agreement signed with one of the investigated, who presented evidence on a case of corruption and influence peddling, in which there would have been a payment of R$ 350 thousand to a lawyer and counselor at Carf, with the objective of influencing the judgment of cases in the body.

According to the police, the warrants were carried out in the city of São Paulo, by teams of federal police, with the participation of Federal Revenue Service employees, as well as representatives of the Prerogatives Commission of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB).

Those investigated may be held responsible for the crimes of passive corruption, for offering an undue advantage to a public official and for influence peddling, in addition to other crimes that may be found in the course of the investigation.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

