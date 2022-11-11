Campus Party Brazil returns to its original format in São Paulo

About 12 thousand campusers are expected at the largest technology festival in the world, the 14th edition of Campus Party Brazil, headquartered in the Anhembi District. The largest technological immersion in the Internet of Things, Blockchain, Maker Culture, Education and Entrepreneurship in the world began this Friday (11) and runs until 6 pm on Tuesday (15) with a series of news in its schedule.

Throughout every day, the expectation is to receive an audience of more than 200 thousand visitors, of which 12 thousand are campus residents, with access to more than 1 thousand speakers and activities that will take place practically 24 hours a day. In addition, the public will be able to enjoy an internet speed of 40GBps, provided by Use Telecom.

#CPBR14 will occupy the entire exhibition pavilion at Anhembi, in the north of São Paulo, and will return to its original format with Camping, Arena and Open Campus. At the campsite, 6,000 tents have already been set up that will serve as a home for the campers during the 5 days of the event.

At the Arena, there are five stages – What’s Next, Login, Artemis III, GIT/T-800 and CRISPR; two workshop spaces – Agile and Growth; and eight community benches. Names such as Orkut Buyukkokten, Dr. Jessica Leeker, Tommaso Prennushi, Jordan Soles, Dr. Josiah Zayner, Gabe Gabrielle, Bill Reith,Dr. Fabiano de Abreu, Ricardo Cappra, Dado Schneider, Laysa Peixoto, Lorrane Olivlet, Nyvi Estephan, among other names of world innovation.





For the CEO of Campus Party Brazil, Tonico Novaes, all activities are interesting, but he highlights the CRISPR stage. “We are starting to bring this issue to the Campus Party, BioHack in genome, because we experienced the problem of covid 19 and it was thanks to this mapping of the genetic sequencing of the SARS-COV that made the vaccine possible. And we want to do much more. We’re going to have a lab here that will 3D print the vegetable meat. The idea with this is to show that through a study of stem cells it is already possible to print human organs with their own stem cells, a heart, a lung, a kidney, without having to wait for someone to die to perform an organ transplant. It is an advance in science that will make it possible to save many lives!”.

This year there will also be five hackathons from different areas of knowledge, but with the aim of using technology to help in the digital transformation of sectors such as education, tourism and inclusion. The Accenture Challenge aims to find a mechanism to promote entrepreneurial culture in the favela; the Acessibilithon Confweb Challenge, has a partnership with RNP (National Education and Research Network, a social organization linked to the ministries of Science, Technology and Innovation and Communications) and wants to use technology to break down barriers to inclusion.

The Microsoft Challenge, on the other hand, has as its theme learning solutions and their technologies for everyone using Microsoft Azure; Visa Challenge that aims to use technology to improve the traveler experience, and the BNB Chain Challenge seeks solutions for public health through Blockchain. Hackathon is a marathon to promote a technological solution, such as an application, software, program or any other type of tool.

Campus Party has more than 550 thousand registered campus members worldwide, and has already produced editions in Spain, Holland, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, Argentina, Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Colombia and Ecuador. The event has been taking place in Brazil for 10 years with the participation of supporters and sponsors that enable the structure offered so that campuses and visitors can immerse themselves in technology during the 6 days.

Open Campus

To participate in the greatest technological experience in the world, you don’t need to be a campus student. The Open Campus is the area open and free to the public and that works from this Saturday (12) and goes until Monday (14), from 10 am to 8 pm, and on Tuesday (15), from 9 am at 5 pm. In space, visitors will have a series of attractions that are popular, such as the Drone Arena, the Campus Play and the Robot Arena, where the biggest robot combat event ever seen at Campus Party will take place.

Among the novelties of the free area is the CRISPR Laboratory, where it will be possible to carry out a real immersion in the world of cells, including the possibility of accompanying a biological printer printing plant-based meat. In addition, in the space it will be possible to learn about the work of about 80 startups that will present themselves at Startup 360º and several university projects present at Campus Future.





The founder and president of Campus Party, Francesco Farrugia, highlights the strength of the face-to-face resumption of the event. “This resumption is very important, not only in São Paulo, but all over the world, in Singapore, Canada, Africa, in other Latin American countries, we are redoing our events, and that is very cool. In this edition we have a record of foreign speakers, there are more than 1,500 hours of content, so the kids have to come”, he highlighted.

All lectures can be followed in real time on the official website of Campus Party Brazil, via streaming🇧🇷 It is also possible to follow the complete schedule in the new application – Campus Party Brazil. To download, just access the App Store and Play Store.

Campus Play

For this edition of #CPBR14, those who pass by the place will be able to visit Campus Play, a space dedicated to talking about games, with several lectures on digital games, eSports and stream🇧🇷 The public will also be able to participate in game tournaments.

Another highlight of the Open Campus activity is the drone arena, with battles and futdrone, a drone soccer match, and a drone ballet performance on November 12th and 13th. Another attraction will be the Orquestra Geek Cordas da Cultura, which will perform on November 12 at 3 pm, performing pieces focused on geek culture: music from games, movies, series and animation.

A novelty for this year’s edition is the Expo Arte Visual 3D. The space will receive an exhibition with photographs of historical monuments in the region and the 3D printing of these monuments. The traditional robot arena is also guaranteed at CPRB14, with robot battles. The space will bring together more than 800 competitors in disputes that will take place in six different arenas: Big Combat, Insect Combat, Robot Hockey, Line Follower and Sumo.

Campus Kids

In the Campus Kids space, aimed at activities and workshops between parents and children, the art exhibition Donas da Rua takes place, held in partnership with Maurício de Souza Produções. In all, there will be 36 women from the scientific community and history, drawn as the characters of Monica’s Gang, and the Throne of Samson to take pictures. In addition, the space will have the help of Lysa, the robot dog, making the space more inclusive and with audio description.

maker truck

The space will gather workshops facing area maker, with 3D printers, laser printing machines for people to interact with this culture. At the site, it will be possible to follow from the laser cutting of the parts, to the construction of a model of houses and robots.

3D Visual Art Expo

This space will bring together the exhibition of aerial photographs of historic monuments, and 3D printing from monuments, made using drone modeling techniques and accessibility features for people with visual impairments. In all, the attraction will have ten 3D-printed pieces of different historical monuments in the city of São Paulo.

simulators

This year, hang glider simulators will be available for the public to enjoy, in which the player is hoisted by a winch and uses 3D virtual reality glasses to visualize the game’s scenario, in addition to four racing simulators and one helicopter.

Entrepreneurs Factory

The stage held in partnership with Sebrae brings content focused on entrepreneurship and business development. This stage will be at the Open, next to the Sebrae space, an arena of content and activities that involve visitors and help to expand the campuseiro’s vision of entrepreneurship.

Startup 360º

The space will have the exhibition of 80 startups to present their solutions to the market, with the possibility of meeting with investors and mentoring from a selected team. The action remains with the support and partnership of Sebrae.

Include

Project promoted by the Campus Party Institute, which consists of the creation and assembly of robotics laboratories to bring together young people (under 18 years of age) who live in communities lacking technology. The objective is to identify talents within the country’s underprivileged communities, create ways for them to study in special schools, send them to the job market so that they can find a job after participating in the program.

Green Peace and Doctors Without Borders

Encouraging a more solidary side, Campus Party will receive the two NGOs that have diverse technological experiences. Greenpeace will take a 360 video space, with a scenario of full forest versus deforested forest to raise awareness. Doctors without Borders, on the other hand, will have an igloo with an immersive experience about the NGO’s activities.

Campus Party Brazil Service – 14th edition

Arena: November 11th to 15th

Open Area: from November 12th to 15th

Location: Anhembi Exhibition Pavilion

Address: Av. Olavo Fontoura 1209 – Santana-SP