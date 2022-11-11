Afghan women are barred from entering parks and popular fairs

Afghan women were banned from entering parks and fairs in Kabul. The decision was taken because the Taliban consider that previous rules, which dictated that access to these places be discriminated by gender, were violated.

Parks and popular fairs were among the only public spaces where access to women was still allowed. However, since Monday, women have been banned from these spaces.

Months earlier, the Taliban had decreed that entry to these places be discriminated against by gender, introducing different times and days so that men and women would not cross paths. The government considers that “the rules were violated” and therefore decided to tighten the measures.

“Over the past 15 months, we’ve tried our best to organize and resolve – and even specify the days,” said Mohammad Akif Sadeq Mohajir, spokesman for the Ministry for the Prevention of Addiction and Promotion of Virtue.

“Still, in some places – in fact, we must say in many places – the rules were violated,” said Sadeq Mohajir. There was a mixture of men and women and the hijab was not respected. So the decision has been made for the time being,” he explained.

The news was met with dismay by women, who have seen their freedoms curtailed since the Taliban returned to power in August last year. Afghan women are excluded from most government jobs, banned from leaving their homes without a man and required to wear the Islamic veil every time they leave the house. Secondary schools for girls were also closed in most parts of the country for more than a year.

“There is no school, there is no work, at least we should have a place to have fun,” Wahida told AFP, as she watched her children play in the park from a restaurant window, as she was unable to accompany them.

“We need a place to have fun, our mental health depends on it. We’re tired of staying at home all day, tired of everything,” Wahida confessed.

Indignation

The new measure implemented by the Taliban also does not please the managers of parks and fairs, who now see these places increasingly empty.

Some were forced to close down the activity, in which they had invested millions of euros. “Without women, children will not come alone,” said Habib Jan Zazaï, deputy administrator of an amusement park in Kabul, quoted by AFP. “I would like the Taliban to give us convincing reasons,” he said.

“With these decisions, investors will be discouraged, and without entrepreneurs who pay taxes as they can [os parques] work?” asked Habib.

A teacher in the city of Kandahar, Mohammad Tamim, also condemned “the bad news”. He said that every human being needs to have fun psychologically, needs to study. “Muslims need to have fun, especially after 20 years of war,” he added.

In May, television presenters and reporters in Afghanistan were once again forced to wear the burqa. Until now, it was enough to cover your hair with a scarf. Some of the journalists who still resisted gave in, for fear of reprisals, and ended up carrying out the regime’s new orders.

