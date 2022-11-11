PF disbands gangs specializing in cigarette smuggling

The dismantling of several criminal organizations specialized in cigarette smuggling and money laundering crimes, in Paraná, is the target of Operation Mercador Fenício, by the Federal Police this Thursday (10).

With the cooperation of the Federal Revenue Service, State Department of Finance, Civil Police, Military Police, Federal Highway Police, State Public Ministry and Federal Public Ministry, 250 federal police officers are executing 60 search and seizure warrants and four preventive arrests, issued by the Federal Court, in the cities of João Pessoa, Cajazeiras, Sousa, Catolé do Rocha, Patos, Sumé; and in the states of Maranhão, Pará, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte, Goiás, Rio Grande do Sul and the Federal District.

“The investigations made it possible to decree the kidnapping of movable and immovable assets obtained as a result of criminal activities and the blocking of values ​​in the order of R$ 1 billion, demonstrating the economic power of disjointed criminal organizations,” the PF said in a note.

According to the investigation, the crimes had been committed for approximately 10 years. Those responsible for the operational organization of illicit activities acquired the products abroad and introduced them into Brazil, clandestinely, in addition to carrying out the transport, storage and distribution in various parts of the national territory to wholesalers and retailers.

The group carried out money laundering and removed funds from smuggling crimes from the country. The practice, according to data from companies in the sector, moves approximately 50% of the market and, therefore, causes damage especially due to non-payment of taxes, in addition to making it impossible to generate more jobs. Criminals may be held accountable for the crimes of smuggling, money laundering, criminal organization and tax evasion, which together carry a maximum penalty of 29 years in prison.

The name of the operation, Mercador Phoenício, alludes to Phoenician merchants who were looking for new routes for their products, which refers to the characteristics of criminal organizations that used vessels to transport illicit products, seeking the market in the Northeast and began to dominate distribution of illegal cigarettes in the region.