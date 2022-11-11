Gal’s body will be veiled this Friday, at the Legislative Assembly of SP

The body of singer Gal Costa, who died yesterday (9), will be veiled at the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo, in the South Zone of the capital, tomorrow (11), from 9 am to 3 pm. The ceremony will be open to the public, but the burial will be closed to close friends and family only. Consecrated as one of the greatest voices in Brazil, Gal died at the age of 77. The cause was not disclosed, but the death came days after Gal underwent surgery to remove a lump in her right nasal cavity.

Gal Costa was born in Salvador in 1945, named Maria das Graças Penna Burgos, according to the Cravo Albin Dictionary of Brazilian Popular Music, which gives a detailed account of her award-winning career in national music. A fan of bossa nova since adolescence, Gal played his first show in 1964, at the opening of the Vila Velha Theater, in the Bahian capital, alongside names that would keep him company throughout his career, such as Caetano Veloso, Maria Bethânia, Gilberto Gil and Tom Ze.

His first LP, Domingo, was recorded in 1967, alongside Caetano Veloso and produced by Dori Caymmi. When his first solo album was released in 1969, Gal had already recorded iconic hits of his career, such as Divino Maravilhoso, presented at the IV Festival de Música Popular Brazileira, and Baby, which was part of the LP Tropicália.

With a career of unforgettable interpretations, the singer also marked an era when, in 1975, she recorded Modinha para Gabriela, to be the theme of the soap opera Gabriela, on TV Globo. The following year, Gal joined Maria Bethânia, Gilberto Gil and Caetano Veloso to form Os Doces Bárbaros, a group that gathered crowds at their shows.

Over the more than 50 years of her career, Gal Costa has marked with her voice compositions by great names in Brazilian music, such as Aquarela do Brazil, by Ary Barroso, Festa do Interior, by Abel Silva and Moraes Moreira, Sonho meu, by Dona Ivone Lara and Délcio Carvalho, Pérola Negra, by Luís Melodia, and Chuva de Prata, by Ed Wilson and Ronaldo Basto.

Mourning

The governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, expressed his deep regret over the singer’s death and declared three days of official mourning in the state. “With her departure, we lost one of the most powerful voices of our music, immortalized in interpretations that sing Bahia and Brazil to the whole world“, he said.

The mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis, also posted on social media, asking that “God comfort his family and fans in this moment of deep pain”. “We lost one of the most beautiful and representative voices of Brazilian music. Gal Costa is the soundtrack of several moments in the lives of thousands of Brazilians. His unique way of interpreting the songs is forever immortalized in our hearts”.

National Radio

The collection of Rádio Nacional do Rio provides an interview by Gal Costa to the program Música Brazileira Especial. On the occasion, the artist spoke about the show that was a milestone in her career, Gal Tropical. The interview aired on September 15, 1979.