Fiocruz warns of high Covid-19 cases in four states

The Infogripe Bulletin of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), released (10), shows an increase in cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) caused by covid-19 among the adult population of the states of Amazonas, Rio de Janeiro Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo.

Cases with laboratory confirmation for the Sars-CoV-2 virus refer to epidemiological week 44, from The and with the data entered in the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (Sivep-Gripe) until the day 🇧🇷

According to the coordinator of InfoGripe, Marcelo Gomes, the update of the bulletin alerts the country to the spread of the disease, after finding an increase in the Amazon last week.

“In the update, we observe not only the maintenance of this trend in the state of Amazonas, but also in three other states. It is important to remember that the data on laboratory results are partial, they are still incomplete information in relation to the recent scenario and even so it was possible to observe an increase in proven cases.

Gomes explains that, in the coming weeks, the data update will give a more concrete overview of the change in the pandemic scenario.

“As laboratory data take longer to enter the system, it is expected that the numbers of cases in recent weeks will be higher than what is observed in this bulletin, and may even increase the number of states in such a situation.”

According to him, it is still not possible to relate the increase in cases to the identification of new sub-lineages of the coronavirus, recently identified in Amazonas and Rio de Janeiro. 🇧🇷

seasonality

The researcher also explains that covid-19 has shown a tendency to annual seasonality peaks in Brazil, unlike other respiratory diseases, such as influenza or flu, which appear more frequently in the country only in the winter months.

“Different from Influenza and other respiratory viruses with typically one peak per year, covid-19 may be heading towards a reality in which we have to live with two moments of increased circulation”.

Brazil recorded an increase in cases of covid-19 between May and June 2022, after the strong wave seen in January and February. At this time, Fiocruz indicates an increase in hospitalizations for respiratory diseases of people from 18 and in Rio Grande do Sul, in the range from 60 years.

According to Infogripe, in the last four weeks, the prevalence of cases with a positive laboratory test for respiratory viruses was 14.8% for influenza THE; 0.5% for influenza B; 26.1% for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV); and 36.9% for Sars-CoV-2 (Covid-19). “Among the deaths, the presence of these same viruses among the positives was 10.4% for influenza THE; 0.0% for influenza B; 0.0% for RSV; and 74.6% Sars-CoV-2 (Covid-19)”, informs Fiocruz.