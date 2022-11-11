BrazilBrazil

Senate CCJ approves its priorities for the 2023 Budget

The Senate Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) approved this Thursday (10) its amendments to the 2023 Budget Law project (PLN 32/2022). In the amount of R$ 400 million, the suggestions will be analyzed by the Joint Budget Committee (CMO).

According to the rapporteur at the CCJ, Mecias de Jesus (Republicans-RR), in the division of resources, R$ 100 million should be committed to “Policies for Security, Prevention and Combating Crime”, of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. The reinforcement of this heading was suggested by 15 parliamentarians.

At the suggestion of three senators, the security area should also receive R$ 100 million for the “Promotion of the National Policy on Justice”. The same amount should go to “Public Policy Articulation on Drugs V”, destination suggested by 13 senators.

If the Joint Budget Commission accepts the amendment approved by the CCJ, “Consumer Protection and Defense” will receive another R$ 100 million. In total, 123 suggestions were made for amendments related to budget programming to finance public policies.

“All nominations exhibit undeniable merit. However, given the quantitative restriction, we selected, as a primary criterion, budget programs with a good number of indications by parliamentarians, in line with the priorities of public policies in charge of bodies related to the competences of this commission”, highlighted the rapporteur Mecias de Jesus.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

