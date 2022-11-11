President-elect meets with parliamentarians and says he will dialogue

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met today (10) with parliamentarians from the allied benches and said he wants to maintain an open dialogue with the National Congress and with all political parties. Lula was for the first time at the Centro Cultural do Banco do Brazil (CCBB), in Brasília, where the transition office is located.

“Each deputy can be sure that we are going to talk to the National Congress. Congress has all the faults that each of us has, but this country was much worse when it had Congress closed,” he said, referring to the period of the military dictatorship. “Better a nervous debate of our differences than the profound silence of the fear of the bayonet that this country has already faced”, he added.

Lula reinforced, again, that the definition of the names that will coordinate the transition does not mean the occupation of positions or ministries in the next government and asked for the collaboration of everyone in sending proposals and ideas. “If anyone wants to contribute, send a proposal, please don’t feel excluded because they are not on the list of people who are participating in the transition”, he told parliamentarians. “Each party has an important role, we are starting a process”, he added.

Yesterday (9), Lula had meetings with the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), in addition to the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court and the president of the Superior Electoral Court. (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes. “We are here to prove that we want to establish a dialogue between political parties”, he said, noting that he will also keep the door open for entities and social movements.

The president-elect also stated that he wants to guarantee stability, credibility and predictability to the Brazilian State and that Brazil will once again be a protagonist in world geopolitics. On Monday (14), Lula travels to Egypt, where he is participating in the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27), and already has bilateral talks scheduled.





end of hunger

Lula was moved when talking about the return of hunger in Brazil and reaffirmed that this agenda will be a priority in his government. “If, when I finish this term, every Brazilian is drinking coffee, lunch and dinner again, I will have fulfilled the mission of my life”, he said. “The fact is that I never expected hunger to return in this country. When I left the Presidency of the Republic, I imagined that in the following 10 years this country would be equal to France, England, it would have evolved from the point of view of social achievements”, he added.

For the president-elect, Brazil, as the third largest food producer in the world and the largest producer of animal protein, can guarantee food on the table of Brazilians. “The government lacks commitment to this, which is essential. Why don’t the same people who seriously discuss the spending cap not discuss the social issue of this country?”, he questioned, stating that he will also have a responsible fiscal policy.

Manifestations

During his speech, Lula also spoke directly to the protesters who are in the streets, “dissatisfied with the electoral result”, and asked them to return home, accept democracy. According to him, his government will be “for everyone”. “That’s what democracy is, one wins and the other loses, that’s how it is in any politics,” he said, noting that he lost three presidential elections before being elected in 2002.

He cited the report released yesterday (9) by the Ministry of Defense on electronic voting machines and said that the duty to audit and supervise elections belongs to civil society, political parties and the National Congress, not the Armed Forces. The document brings observations and conclusions about the electronic voting system, according to the attributions that were given by the TSE to the inspection entities. In the letter in which he asks that the military’s suggestions be accepted, Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira mentions technical points that can be corrected, such as investigating the compilation of the system’s source code and a thorough analysis of the binary codes executed at the polls. .

Today, the Ministry of Defense released a note “in order to avoid distortions of the report’s content”. According to the ministry, “the accurate work of the team of military technicians in the inspection of the electronic voting system, although not pointed out, also did not exclude the possibility of the existence of fraud or inconsistency in the electronic voting machines and in the 2022 electoral process”. According to the Defense, the report indicated “important aspects” that require clarification.