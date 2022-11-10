Covid-19: Rio universities recommend returning to the use of masks

Universities in Rio de Janeiro are recommending the return of the use of masks in their facilities to reinforce protection against the new subvariant of the coronavirus. According to the Coronavirus Covid-19 Panel of the State Department of Health (SES), 2,079 cases of the disease and five deaths were recorded in 24 hours, with an increase compared to the previous week.

The Universidade Federal Fluminense (UFF), for example, published Technical Report 16/2022 with guidelines for the academic community, including the use of masks in closed environments, updating the vaccination schedule, including booster doses, withdrawal from activities work and academic work in case of flu symptoms and indication of medical evaluation and continuity of measures to prevent respiratory infections, such as hand hygiene, maintenance of ventilated environments and good nutrition

At UFF, the use of face masks in open environments is not mandatory, according to local municipal decisions.

In a technical note, the Diagnostic Screening Center of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) warns of the increase in the number of cases of covid-19. To issue its opinion, the center considered the test results for the disease, which show an increase in positivity from 2.6% in September to 18.3% in October. Therefore, the use of masks in closed environments or in agglomerations is recommended, but the automatic interruption or suspension of face-to-face activities is not proposed.

In symptomatic cases, the person must leave immediately and inform the course coordinator or the immediate supervisor of the reason for leaving. In addition, you need to schedule testing preferably between the second and fifth day. If the result is positive, you should leave for at least seven days from the date of onset of symptoms. If it is negative, the laboratory diagnosis (RT-PCR) should be awaited. The test result must be reported to the coordination or immediate supervisor.

In asymptomatic cases in which the result is negative, the person can immediately return to activities. For those who have had contact with someone with covid-19, the orientation is to maintain activities with precautions.

“The UFRJ Rectory reiterates the importance of booster doses of vaccination against covid-19 and the maintenance of preventive non-pharmacological measures: interpersonal distance, use of a mask and frequent hand hygiene”, he added.

UniRio

The Permanent Commission for the Surveillance of Diseases to Human Health at the Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (UniRio) warned of the need to complete the immunization schedule with booster doses.

Recommendations also include the use of masks indoors, hand washing whenever possible and the use of 70% alcohol. In the presence of flu symptoms, in addition to wearing face masks, the person should stay away until any contamination is ruled out.

The servers of the Gaffrée and Guinle University Hospital, which is a teaching and patient care unit, must follow the regulations and determinations issued by the Hospital Infection Control Commission.

The rectory of the University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj) updated the biosafety protocols on the premises of the campuses and also recommends the use of masks in built-up areas, as well as in other places where the minimum distance of one meter cannot be practiced. “The use remains mandatory in the case of people with flu-like symptoms, even with a negative test for covid-19, in order to avoid the transmission of other respiratory diseases. The holding of events remains free, as long as the new recommendations are observed.”

The determination at Uerj is a result of the changes in the covid-19 scenario, with the circulation of the new subline of Ômicron (BQ.1) in Rio and the increase in the frequency of positivity of the tests carried out. In addition, the percentages of the population over 12 years of age in the state who received the first and second booster doses of the vaccine against the disease continue: 52% and 18%, respectively, according to data released until October 31, 2022, says the rectory. To have access to campusesthe presentation of the digital or printed vaccination passport remains mandatory.

PUC-RJ

The Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-RJ), a private teaching unit, also recommended the return of the use of face protection in view of the increase in the number of cases of covid-19 in the state. The cases that we have seen in our occupational medicine service are, for the most part, without seriousness, similar to a common flu, with mild symptoms”, says a note from the rectory.

The note adds that, due to the increase in the number of cases within the PUC, as a matter of safety and preservation, the use of a mask is the most appropriate. “We believe that the use of the mask in closed and/or crowded environments (classrooms, library, auditoriums, etc.) is a good preventive measure to reduce the risks of transmission. We especially think about the health of people with comorbidities, when the risk of worsening is greatest.”

“It is also recommended that those with flu-like symptoms make use of the mask, regardless of where they are present. We count on everyone’s collaboration”, adds the dean.

Health’s Secretary

The Secretary of Health of Rio de Janeiro, Alexandre Chieppe, said that, in recent days, the state has seen an increase in the positivity of covid-19 tests and a consequent increase in the number of cases of the disease related to the Omicron subvariant, which is very transmissible, but less aggressive than others. Therefore, Chieppe recommends that, when any respiratory or flu symptoms appear, people seek a health service and carry out the test and, if positive, isolation.

“It is necessary exactly to be able to block the chain of transmission”, affirmed.

Chieppe also defended vaccination as a fundamental measure. People who have not completed the vaccination schedule should seek a health center and receive the necessary dose. “Vaccination is key to preventing severe cases of Covid-19,” she said.