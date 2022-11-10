France allows migrant boat to dock, criticizes Italy

France said on Thursday it would allow an NGO ship carrying more than 200 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean to dock in the port of Toulon, after tense discussions with Italy, whose attitude the French government has harshly criticized.

Immigration is a hot topic in both countries, and French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said the Italian government’s ban on the boat, which was stranded in the country for days, was “incomprehensible” and “selfish”.

“In this context, France has exceptionally decided to compensate for the unacceptable behavior of the Italian government and invite the ship to come to the military port of Toulon,” Darmanin told a news conference.

There are 234 people aboard the Ocean Viking, including 57 children. France will receive about a third, Germany another third and the rest will be split among other European Union countries, Darmanin said, stressing that those who do not qualify for asylum will be expelled.

The ship was sailing around the French island of Corsica today, tracker app MarineTraffic showed, but was close to Italy before that. He was scheduled to arrive in Toulon tomorrow (11).

“There is no doubt that [o Ocean Viking] was in Italy’s search and rescue zone,” Darmanin said, adding that “there will be extremely strong consequences for the bilateral relationship.”

Italy has firmly rejected the criticism, saying the French reaction highlights Europe’s failure to deal with growing numbers of migrants, many of whom arrive on the continent via boats from North Africa.

“France’s reaction to the request to receive 234 immigrants, while Italy received 90,000 this year alone, is totally incomprehensible in the face of constant calls for solidarity,” Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said in a statement.

Italy and Spain, the countries through which most migrants cross the Mediterranean by sea arrive, have long said that other countries, including France, must do more to help.

The question of how to deal with immigration in the European Union has been a source of tension for years, but France’s very open and harsh criticism of Italy on Thursday is more unusual.

“France deeply regrets that Italy has decided not to behave as a responsible European state,” said Darmanin, who convened a European bloc meeting to discuss immigration and Italy’s attitude.

(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Dominique Vidalon, Tangi Salaun, Sudip Kar-Gupta in Paris, Crispian Balmer in Rome)