Health delivers vaccines to children under 3 with comorbidities

The Ministry of Health started this Thursday (10) the distribution of 1 million doses of pediatric vaccines against covid-19 for children aged between 6 months and 3 years with comorbidities.

The immunizers are from Pfizer and should be sent to all states and the Federal District by this Friday (11).

The ministry also informed that, at the moment, vaccination for this age group is restricted to children with comorbidities. The expansion of the group still depends on evaluation by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in SUS (Conitec).

The recommendation of the folder is that the immunizer against the new coronavirus be applied simultaneously to the other vaccines of the vaccine calendar or at any interval in the age group of 6 months of age or more.

Below is the number of doses for each state in this distribution: