Motorcycle production grows 26% in October, points out Abraciclo

The Manaus Industrial Pole (PIM) produced 137,346 motorcycles in October, according to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Motorcycle, Moped, Scooter, Bicycle and Similar Manufacturers (Abraciclo), released today (10). Production is 26.6% higher than that recorded in the same month last year, when 108,400 units were manufactured. In comparison with September, there was a decrease of 1.6%, considering that in the previous month the production exceeded 139 thousand motorcycles.

The association highlights that it is the third best result of the year. Production fell after the two highest production months of 2022: August (145,800), which is the best number, and September (139,600).

The president of Abraciclo, Marcos Fermanian, said in a note that “the industry continues to expand and maintains the pace of growth to serve consumers”. He also pointed out that the rise in fuel prices may lead more people to opt for “the handlebars” as they are more economical.

From January to October, 1,198,889 motorcycles were produced at the Manaus hub, an increase of 19.3% over the same period last year. In 2021, 1,005,014 units left the assembly lines.

Abraciclo said that this is the best result for the first ten months of the year since 2014. That year, more than 1.3 million units were manufactured. The entity projects the production of 1.420 million motorcycles this year, which represents an increase of 18.8% in the 2021 numbers.

Sales

In retail, 120,273 motorcycles were traded in October, up 24% from October last year, when 97,000 units were licensed. In comparison with September, the volume is 2.7% lower, as more than 123 thousand motorcycles were sold. October was also the third best month for registrations. The best number was registered in May with 133,344 licenses, followed by September, with 123,641.

The daily average of sales, in the month, which had 20 working days, was 6,014 units. In October 2021, which had one less business day, the average was 5,105 registrations per day. In relation to September, which had one more working day, with an average of 5,888, there was an increase of 2.1%.

Export

Abraciclo members sold 4,047 motorcycles abroad in October, which represents 3.2% less than in October 2021, when 4,182 units were shipped. In comparison with September, the retraction reaches 30.1%, with exports of 5,786 units. The association uses data from the foreign trade statistics portal Comex Stat to indicate that Argentina was the main destination for the month of October, with 29% of the total.

In the accumulated result for the year, exports total 47,717 motorcycles, a volume 1.6% higher in comparison with the period from January to October of last year. Comex Stat data show that Colombia is the main market, representing 28.1% of exports, followed by Argentina, with 24.3% of total exports.

by region

In October, the North Region had an increase of 33.9% in the volume of licenses, with 15,370 motorcycles sold. It is the highest percentage growth in the volume of registrations in a year. In absolute numbers, the Southeast is the leader in sales, with 38.1% of market share and more than 45,800 licensed units. The Northeast appears next, with 30.1% of the market and 36,100 units.