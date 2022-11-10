COP27: Brazil says it is in a hurry to start green hydrogen production

Brazil is in a hurry to start producing green hydrogen and electricity from wind turbines that will be installed offshore (wind offshore🇧🇷 The matter was discussed today (10th) during the panel Infrastructure to Support the Energy Transition, in the Brazilian pavilion set up at COP27, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

“We need to accelerate [o processo de implantação de empreendimentos de energia limpa] because all countries want to lead this process. Many countries are in a position to lead, but perhaps Brazil is the country that has the best conditions to lead [esse segmento]”, said the president of the Brazilian Wind Energy Association (ABEEólica), Elbia Gannoum.

She was referring, in particular, to Brazilian intentions to produce green hydrogen from wind energy generated by offshorewhich are wind turbines installed at sea.

According to the special advisor to the Ministry of the Environment (MMA) Roberta Cox, who also participated in the debate, the government’s actions, in the sense of reducing the bureaucracy of authorizations for the installation of these projects, have advanced satisfactorily, with the publication of ordinances that regulated the decree for the assignment of use of marine areas.

“One of the ordinances even created the PUG-offshore, which is the Single Portal for the Management of the Use of Offshore Areas for Power Generation. Until then, in the process of assigning the use of marine areas, the entrepreneur and the ministry had to go through nine agencies to obtain authorization. Now we do this in just a one-stop shop, as in other countries. The PUG sends everything to the other bodies”, explained the representative of the Ministry of the Environment.

In the assessment of the president of ABEEólica, “on the side of offshore we are progressing very well”, with the regulation established from the publications of the decree and the ordinances that deal with the subject. “Now we are going to work hard to have the first auction of the sea use section, which should happen next year. Then, the MMA will finally be able to issue environmental licensing for wind farms,” said Elbia.

According to her, projects aimed at the production of green hydrogen are also being forwarded. The term green hydrogen occurs when the electricity used in the electrolysis of water, aiming at the extraction of hydrogen, comes from renewable energy sources such as wind, photovoltaic and hydroelectric. It can also be obtained by hydroelectricity and by tailings biomass.

Ceará

The forecast is that Ceará will become the main producer of this fuel, having as its hub a plant in Porto do Pecém. According to the energy coordinator of the Federation of Industries of Ceará (Fiec), Joaquim Rolim, who also participated in the meeting, “in Ceará we should have the first molecule of green hydrogen being produced by the pilot project in the Pecem Complex this year”.

“Even Senai is already providing training on the topic of green hydrogen. Last year, we had a course with more than 5 thousand subscribers. We are very optimistic. We cannot waste this opportunity,” he said.

Elbia Gannoum explained that wind, offshore and green hydrogen are related, “but they are interdependent”, since the country has at its disposal other renewable sources that are not harmful to the environment, which makes this fuel even more attractive to investors.

“Brazil needs to understand this opportunity and see these investments as a fundamental factor for the country’s growth. With renewable energies, we will generate employment, income; we will invest in technology and training, in addition to conducting research on development and innovation. It is a benefit package of positive externalities that we have to attract investments. We cannot waste a single minute to make the country really take advantage of this opportunity”, he defended.

fuel of the future

Considered the fuel of the future, green hydrogen has aroused increasing interest abroad because its consumption and production are not harmful to the environment.

To have the green seal, it is essential that hydrogen is produced and transported without the use of fossil fuels or other processes that are harmful to the environment. Its production requires the use of a lot of energy, especially to remove, by hydrolysis, the hydrogen that is found in water.

Interest in this fuel is growing due to the energy security risk facing the European continent, in the midst of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Most European countries depend on gas exported from Russia.