BrazilBrazil

Roberto Guilherme, Sergeant Brush, dies

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 28 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Actor and voice actor Roberto Guilherme, 84, died this morning (10) in Rio de Janeiro. His career in TV and cinema was marked by the character Sargento Pincel, in films and in the humorous program the clumsyfrom TV Globo.

The information of the death was confirmed by Clínica São Vicente, in the south of Rio, which stated that it did not have the family’s authorization to disclose more details about what happened.

In a farewell post, her social media profile was updated today with a photo from her latest family trip.

“Only happy moments is how he would like to be remembered. So some pics from the last trip he took with his family. Rest in peace best father, husband, grandfather, brother and friend in the world. We love you forever! To the fans thank you for so much affection, he always loved you.”

protagonist of the clumsycomedian Renato Aragão, who played Didi Mocó, published a photo with Roberto Guilherme this afternoon: “Today I lost a great friend. My heart is in mourning”, he lamented.

Dedé Santana, who played Dedé in films and comedy shows, also paid tribute to his companion and friend in a publication: “My friend, my great friend. Rest in peace, carry on with the task accomplished. He brought smiles to an entire nation. Now you are eternal. The eternal Sergeant Brush.”



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 28 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

COP27: Brazil says it is in a hurry to start green hydrogen production

2 mins ago

Pele says he trusts Brazil to win the Qatar Cup

55 mins ago

Increases proportion of seniors and retirees who undertake

21 hours ago

Conab estimates grain harvest at 313 million tons

21 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.