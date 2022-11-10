Roberto Guilherme, Sergeant Brush, dies

Actor and voice actor Roberto Guilherme, 84, died this morning (10) in Rio de Janeiro. His career in TV and cinema was marked by the character Sargento Pincel, in films and in the humorous program the clumsyfrom TV Globo.

The information of the death was confirmed by Clínica São Vicente, in the south of Rio, which stated that it did not have the family’s authorization to disclose more details about what happened.

In a farewell post, her social media profile was updated today with a photo from her latest family trip.

“Only happy moments is how he would like to be remembered. So some pics from the last trip he took with his family. Rest in peace best father, husband, grandfather, brother and friend in the world. We love you forever! To the fans thank you for so much affection, he always loved you.”

protagonist of the clumsycomedian Renato Aragão, who played Didi Mocó, published a photo with Roberto Guilherme this afternoon: “Today I lost a great friend. My heart is in mourning”, he lamented.

Dedé Santana, who played Dedé in films and comedy shows, also paid tribute to his companion and friend in a publication: “My friend, my great friend. Rest in peace, carry on with the task accomplished. He brought smiles to an entire nation. Now you are eternal. The eternal Sergeant Brush.”