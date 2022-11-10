Pele says he trusts Brazil to win the Qatar Cup

With just 10 days to go until the start of the World Cup, Pelé said he is too confident in Brazil‘s winning the world title. The King of Football, who turned 82 at the end of October, used his profiles on social networks to express, this Thursday (10), the hope that Tite’s team will emerge victorious in Qatar.

“It’s only ten more days until the World Cup and I can’t wait to see our team take to the pitch. They may even think I’m too confident, but I feel that we’ll see Brazil victorious again”, said Edson Arantes do Nascimento.

In the posts, Pelé also recalled that he was part of the team that won the first Cup for Brazil, in 1958 in Sweden (the King of Football was also part of the victorious campaigns of 1962 and 1970): “The last time I wore the shirt of the Brazilian team we inaugurated the three stars on the shield, now we have five. I can’t wait to see this six-star shirt.”

The Qatar World Cup will start on November 20, with the match between the hosts and Ecuador. The Brazilian team debuts on November 24, at 4 pm (Brazilia time), in a game against Serbia in Group G of the competition.