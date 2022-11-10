Increases proportion of seniors and retirees who undertake

The need to seek new sources of income, associated with the scarcity of jobs, has led retirees to return to activity via entrepreneurship to help support their families. This is what appears in a survey by the Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Enterprises (Sebrae), based on data from the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM).

According to the survey, from 2018 to 2021 there was “practically a reversal” in the “opportunity and necessity” framework among senior entrepreneurs.

In 2021, 60% of senior entrepreneurs started a business out of necessity. In 2018, however, the situation was the opposite, “opportunity entrepreneurship was gaining ground in the older strata of respondents, registering an increase of 15.3% compared to 2017, reaching 62.1%”, highlights Sebrae. .

“In addition to entrepreneurs over 55, in 2021, as the age of Brazilian entrepreneurs advanced, the motivation for necessity grew. Approximately 44% of young initial entrepreneurs (18 to 34 years old) started an entrepreneurial initiative motivated by the need to find alternative work and income. This figure rose to 52% in the following extract, formed by entrepreneurs in the intermediate age group, from 35 to 54 years old”, shows the research.

Also according to the entity, based on this context, starting a business, motivated by the “scarcity of jobs”, was the main motivation for 80% of senior respondents in 2021, compared to 77% of middle-aged entrepreneurs and 75 .8% of young people.

According to the president of Sebrae, Carlos Melles, this inversion in the motivation of opportunity by necessity is a consequence of the economic reality of the country, influenced by the covid-19 pandemic. “Many retirees were forced to return to the job market to support their families and, when they were unable to find a job, they found the solution in entrepreneurship, often informal”, he said.

Profile

Among the characteristics of the profile of senior entrepreneurs observed by the survey, Sebrae highlights that the activities most undertaken are food. This is the case of catering (services for the provision of collective meals, which include necessary supplies for the event); buffet; and prepared food.

“Restaurants and other food and beverage establishments reached 21.2% among seniors. In comparative terms, this sector comprises only 8.4% of young entrepreneurs”, points out Sebrae.

Also according to the survey, in the case of older entrepreneurs, the highest proportion is those with incomplete elementary education.

In the group aged between 55 and 64 years, almost 54% of the initial entrepreneurs declare themselves to be black or brown. In the case of the group of young people aged between 18 and 34, the proportion of initial entrepreneurs who declare themselves black rises to 61%.