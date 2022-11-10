Gal Gosto dies, aged 77, after more than five decades of career

Consecrated as one of the greatest voices in Brazil, singer Gal Costa died at the age of 77. The information was confirmed this morning (9) by the press office, which did not disclose details about the cause of her death.

Gal Costa was born in Salvador in 1945, named Maria das Graças Penna Burgos, according to the Cravo Albin Dictionary of Brazilian Popular Music, which gives a detailed account of her award-winning career in national music.

A fan of bossa nova since adolescence, Gal played his first show in 1964, at the opening of the Vila Velha Theater, in the Bahian capital, alongside names that would keep him company throughout his career, such as Caetano Veloso, Maria Bethânia, Gilberto Gil and Tom Ze.

His first LP, Domingo, was recorded in 1967, alongside Caetano Veloso and produced by Dori Caymmi. By the time her first solo album was released in 1969, Gal had already recorded iconic hits from her career, such as Divine Wonderfulpresented at the IV Festival de Música Popular Brazileira, and Babywhich was part of the LP Tropicália.

With a career of unforgettable interpretations, the singer also marked an era when, in 1975, she recorded Fashion for Gabriela, to be the theme of the soap opera Gabriela, on TV Globo. The following year, Gal joined Maria Bethânia, Gilberto Gil and Caetano Veloso to form Os Doces Bárbaros, a group that gathered crowds at their shows.

Over the more than 50 years of her career, Gal Costa has marked with her voice compositions by great names in Brazilian music, such as Brazilian watercolorby Ary Barroso, Party of the Interiorby Abel Silva and Moraes Moreira, My dreamby Dona Ivone Lara and Délcio Carvalho, Black Pearlby Luís Melodia, and Silver Rainby Ed Wilson and Ronaldo Basto.

Mourning

The governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, expressed his deep regret over the singer’s death and declared three days of official mourning in the state. “With her departure, we lost one of the most powerful voices of our music, immortalized in interpretations that sing Bahia and Brazil to the whole world“, he said.

The mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis, also posted on social media, asking that “God comfort his family and fans in this moment of deep pain”. “We lost one of the most beautiful and representative voices of Brazilian music. Gal Costa is the soundtrack of several moments in the lives of thousands of Brazilians. His unique way of interpreting the songs is forever immortalized in our hearts”.

repercussion

On social media, singer Gilberto Gil said he was “very sad and impacted” by the death of Gal Costa. Zélia Duncan also mourned the death of the singer. “What an emptiness. Without Gal Costa, what an endless sadness.”

National Radio

The collection of Rio’s National Radio provides an interview with Gal Costa to the program Special Brazilian Music🇧🇷 On the occasion, the artist spoke about the show that was a milestone in her career, Gal Tropical. The interview aired on September 15, 1979.

Expanded article at 1:04 pm.