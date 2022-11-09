Bus stop damages 1 million people in São Paulo

A stoppage of drivers and collectors in two garages of the company Sambaíba, one of the operators of urban collective transport in São Paulo, caused the stoppage of buses on the morning of this Wednesday (9), and harmed more than one million passengers.

According to SPTrans (São Paulo Transporte S/A), the interference in the release of the fleet in the garages occurred at 5 am. According to the company, which manages the bus system in the capital, the delays occurred without notice and harmed the population. The operation of 33 lines that circulate in the North Zone began to be gradually normalized at 5:30 am.

Sindmotoristas, the workers’ union, reported that the actions took place due to undue dismissals, in addition to “disrespectful attitudes” that would have, according to the entity, the party of directors of the Sambaíba company.

“Given the situation, we need to hold an assembly in these places. Indignant, the professionals protested demanding that the layoffs be reversed”, explained the president of the Drivers’ Union, Nailton Francisco de Souza, in a note.

According to Sindmotoristas, with the delays in the departure of vehicles, union directors were called for a meeting with Sambaíba.

“We took the opportunity to claim the payment of PLR (Profit Sharing), which has not yet been defined. The lack of compliance by bus companies in São Paulo could lead to a new stoppage in the city”, concluded the union president.