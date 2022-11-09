Nepal earthquake kills at least six residents, shakes New Delhi

An earthquake in western Nepal killed at least six villagers, four of them children. The quake destroyed mud and brick houses in remote communities living in the foothills of the Himalayas.

The earthquake occurred in the early hours of Wednesday (9), when all the families were in their homes. The epicenter was located near a national park in the sparsely populated district of Doti, 430 kilometers (km) west of Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu.

Local television channels showed rescue workers clearing rubble in search of victims and survivors, as women watched, sitting outdoors with babies wrapped in blankets to protect them from the cold.

About 536 km to the southwest, residents of the Indian capital New Delhi were woken up by the magnitude 5.6 quake.

Five people were seriously injured, said Bhola Bhatta, deputy superintendent of police in Doti. The seriously injured were taken to a hospital in Kathmandu.

Nepal is still rebuilding after two major earthquakes in 2015 killed nearly 9,000 people, destroyed entire cities and centuries-old temples, impacting the economy with $6 billion.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the quake at magnitude 5.6 and said it occurred at a depth of about 15.7 km. Nepal’s seismological center recorded magnitude 6.6.

