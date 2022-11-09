Adoption of Santa Claus campaign letters begins

The adoption of the letters from the Correios Santa Claus campaign starts today (9) throughout Brazil. People, companies and public bodies can adopt the available letters and leave the gifts at the participating Post Offices, to be delivered by the institution. In 2021, more than 150,000 letters were adopted.

The sending and adoption of letters can be done in a hybrid format, either in person, at participating agencies, or online, through the Correios website. The campaign officially starts on November 16 and runs until December 16, but the superintendencies in the states have specific project execution schedules, according to local reality.

In the States of Acre, Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pará, Paraíba, Paraná, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio Grande do Sul, Roraima, Santa Catarina, São Paulo Interior and metropolitan region, and also in the Federal District, the letters can already be adopted from this week. The schedule in each state is available at site🇧🇷

The campaign includes letters sent by children up to 10 years old and by people with disabilities, in this case with no age limit. Correios also partner with public schools, through state or municipal education departments. Therefore, participating schools are selected by these secretariats to send letters from children who are in Early Childhood Education and Elementary School up to the 5th grade, regardless of age, and from children from day care centers, shelters and socio-educational centers.

To send letters by site, the person must write the letter in handwritten form, on a sheet of paper, telling their story and making the request. Letters containing address, phone number or photo of the child are not selected. It is necessary to photograph the letter and fill in the form available on the website with the information for delivery.

Adoption

For those who adopt online, there is a limit of 50 cards. In this case, the person can cancel their adoptions at any time, within the period of the internet campaign. Both cancellation and exchange of cards are allowed.

It is also possible to sponsor more cards, but in case of withdrawal and non-return, the cards cannot be adopted by another sponsor. Also, as a way to protect the child and their privacy, the Post Office does not disclose the child’s location data. Therefore, personal contact with the sponsor is not possible.

The Post Office guides the correct packaging of gifts. If the toy is fragile, the recommendation is to use a box and write “Fragile” on the package. Bicycles should preferably be delivered in boxes. To identify the gift, it is necessary to affix the letter header to the gift, with the field reserved for the sponsor duly filled in. The number on the gift wrapping will identify the adopted letter.

delivery of gifts

The delivery of gifts must be carried out only at participating agencies and at defined locations in each state. The godfather can request delivery information from the child, but the address and contact details will be hidden by the Post Office.

If the gifts cannot be delivered due to insufficient or incorrect address or change of recipient, among other reasons, they will be donated by the Post Office to non-profit institutions.

*Updated article to correct information at 1:51 pm.