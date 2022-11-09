PF investigates crimes related to investments in cryptocurrencies

A criminal group that committed financial crimes through investments in cryptocurrencies is the subject of investigations by Operation Crypt, launched this Wednesday (9) by the Federal Police (PF). According to investigations, the damage caused to the victims could exceed R$ 15 million.

The investigation began after reports of the existence of an operator that raised funds for investments in cryptocurrencies, but revealed nothing about the operations. In this way, investors did not know if operations with cryptocurrencies actually took place.

The investigated promised returns between 5% and 30% of the capital invested, but were not authorized by the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Central Bank to carry out the announced financial operations.

Federal police officers serve five search and seizure warrants in Palmas, capital of Tocantins. The court orders were issued by the 4th Federal Court of the Judiciary Section of the State of Tocantins.

The suspects may be held liable for the crimes of misleading an investor, of irregular operation of a financial institution, of evasion of currency and of money laundering, whose penalties, combined, can reach 20 years of imprisonment and a fine.