CNT survey points to continuous deterioration of Brazilian highways

The state of conservation of Brazilian highways continues to deteriorate year after year, according to the 25th edition of the survey by the National Transport Confederation (CNT) released today (9).

This year, of the 110,300 kilometers of public highways and roads granted to private management evaluated, only 34% were classified as excellent or good, when aspects such as pavement are taken into account; the signage; the track geometry and the existence of critical points.

On the other hand, 66% of the surveyed area were considered regular (40.7%), bad (18.8%) or very bad (6.5%). According to the executive director of the CNT, Bruno Batista, the percentage of sections considered good or excellent (34%) is equivalent to the situation recorded in 2009, that is, 13 years ago.

“This is a very worrying figure. The ideal situation would be for the level of quality to gradually increase and, in the long term, to have highways with greater lengths classified as excellent or good”, said the director of the entity, stating that the worsening of the general condition of the highways “is not a problem of a single government, but of a State”.

The situation verified in the little more than 87 thousand kilometers of public highways traveled between June 27th and July 26th was even worse, since 75.3% of this extension was classified as regular, bad or very bad.

According to Batista, the low public investment explains why, on average, the highways under the responsibility of federal or state governments have been so poorly evaluated. Between 2016 and 2021, while the federal government invested BRL 163,070 per kilometer, the private sector invested BRL 404,440/km.

“This is the main reason why the roads granted to the private sector have a better level of quality when compared to public roads. investments. This is the difference that needs to be addressed through a long-term public policy”, highlighted the director, stressing that, since 2011, when the country invested 0.26% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in construction, maintenance and adaptation of highways, resources for the sector have been dwindling, reaching 0.07% of GDP in 2021.

Low investment in highways has been causing structural bottlenecks that increase production costs, affect people’s quality of life and generate environmental impacts. Of the 1.72 million kilometers of highways, only 213,500 (12.4%) are paved. Of these, 65,600 kilometers are federal highways, with only 7,000 kilometers being duplicated.

“The poorest quality roads increase operating costs by 33%, generating negative economic impacts for the whole of society,” said Batista, adding that the conditions of the road network generated unnecessary consumption of more than 1.7 billion liters of diesel oil. , emitting tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and imposing an additional expense of R$ 4.89 billion on drivers and companies.

“In addition, in 2022 alone, 64,515 accidents were recorded on federal highways, which cost the country BRL 12.74 billion in social security and health care costs. In the same year, the federal government invested only half of that in federal highways, around R$6.06 billion,” said Batista, adding that while the length of paved highways grew at an average annual rate of 5.3%, or 330 kilometers a year, between 2011 and 2021, the vehicle fleet increased by about 58% in the same period.

Of the ten best-rated highways, seven are located in the Southeast Region, nine of which are managed by private service concessionaires. The only public highway to integrate this group, in tenth position, is the federal BR-101, on the stretch between Mataraca and Caaporã, in Paraíba.

The ten worst highways are public, managed by state governments. “This demonstrates that states have great difficulties in allocating budget resources in order to maintain their highways. This generates imbalances, as the road network has to be analyzed in terms of the network, of connection. It is not enough to have a stretch of road in good conditions, and another, complementary, in very bad conditions”, said Batista.

The full text of the survey can be consulted on the CNT website.

Next, the main considerations of the executive director of the confederation regarding three of the four aspects evaluated – the fourth, Critical Points, also registered a worsening, with a “significant increase” in large holes (1,731); runway erosion (509); barrier falls (253); narrow bridges (76); fallen bridges (5) and others (36).

floor

“In 2022, we had 8.9% of perfect pavement. In the historical series, it is the first time that we recorded less than 10% of the pavement classified as perfect. The percentage of worn roads (50.5%) and with cracks in mesh and patches (35%) also draws a lot of attention. We have reached a very critical point. There was a great degradation of the Brazilian road structure from 2015, when we had 35% of the extension classified as perfect. This number dropped sharply until it reached the current 9%.”

Signaling

“Fifty-one percent of the central lanes dividing the stream are visible. Forty percent are worn out and eight percent are non-existent. These percentages are quite high and are repeated in the lateral bands. The signposts are mostly visible, as the bush issue [as encobrindo], which was once a problem, has been overcome. The plates are readable in 92% of the searched extension.”

track geometry

“Of the length surveyed, 85% of the roads are single-lane two-way. Result of a situation of non-growth, of non-construction of new road sections in Brazil. It is important to note that a large part of the federal highway network, above all, was built in the 1960s and 1970s. So, these are highways that have not been modernized, duplicated – the double lanes with a central median are only 13.8% of the total surveyed. And that, over time, received an increasing flow of vehicles. The additional bands, that is, the third bands, are present in only 30% of the searched extension. [A falta de] The shoulder is also a very worrying item. As a result of the age of our highways, 44.6% of them have no shoulders. And in 26% of the area surveyed, there is some dangerous curve, and 30% of these are not properly signposted, which is another factor contributing to the increase in risk”.

