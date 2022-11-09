Private initiative will give scale to the green economy, says minister

The Brazilian government wants the help of the private sector to scale up the initiatives that intend to develop, in Brazil, an economy that is less harmful to the environment. In this sense, according to the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, it will be up to the government to establish public policies that provide general guidelines and security for investors.

The statement was made online, broadcast live to the Brazilian pavilion at COP27, which brings together government and civil society representatives in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The conference will end on the 18th.

“Public policies come to provide the necessary security and a general guideline, but it is the entrepreneurs who make the thing take shape”, said the minister when talking about the actions that have been adopted by the government in the sense of “catalyzing a new green economy”. .

In the minister’s assessment, his portfolio “has gone from a simple model of simply fining, banning and blaming the private sector, to undertake and innovate, with it [setor privado], and to promote policies that bring legal certainty and incentives, such as zero methane or this entire carbon market that is emerging”, he said. “All this brings opportunities for the entrepreneur to undertake,” she added.

The minister said that the government has acted to “catalyze this new green economy through public policies”. “This is the right way to go, creating green economy and green jobs,” he said.

“The private sector is what gives scale to the green economy. If we want to scale this economy and achieve climate neutrality by 2050, we need to scale these actions, and only the private sector with its economic dynamism to generate employment and wealth is going to do that”, he argued.

Head of the Brazilian delegation at COP27, Leite will arrive at the meeting on the 15th to finalize the negotiations being conducted by ambassadors Paulino Franco de Carvalho Neto and Leonardo Cleaver Athayde.

He and other members of the government have declared that they will take advantage of COP27 to show the world the Brazilian potential for generating clean and cheap energy, in order to attract foreign investment for projects aimed at this type of energy, generated in a 100% renewable way.