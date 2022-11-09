Rádio Nacional pays tribute to singer Gal Costa this Wednesday

To honor the renowned singer Gal Costa, the National Radio presents a series of themed attractions this Wednesday (9). The program rescues remarkable passages from the diva’s career and performs songs immortalized by the Bahian in her unique interpretation. The artist died today, aged 77, in São Paulo.

On network, live, at 16:00, the public broadcaster broadcasts a special of the production It’s All Brazil about Gal Costa🇧🇷 Later, at 8 pm, the National Radio uses material preserved in its rich collection to remember an edition of the program musical memory originally broadcast on May 13, 1991.

The program highlights classics from the national songbook marked in the performance of one of the main voices of Brazilian music. With talent, charisma and unique stage presence, Gal Costa excited audiences from North to South and gathered admirers in more than five decades of professional performance.

About the honoree

Born in Salvador, the artist made history as one of the greatest interpreters of MPB. Successes like Silver Rain🇧🇷 Baby and Divine Wonderful are some hits popularized in their shows🇧🇷 A reference for new generations, the baiana leaves an award-winning trajectory and presentations in the country and abroad.

Gal Costa was in full swing with the tour The many points of a star until undergoing a medical procedure a few months ago, in September. The show included classics of national music from the 1980s. The star planned a sequence of exhibitions in Europe later this year.

The first show of the singer was in 1964, at the inauguration of the Vila Velha Theater, in her homeland, along with personalities who would make frequent partnership throughout her career, such as Caetano Veloso, Maria Bethânia, Gilberto Gil and Tom Zé.

The late artist recorded her debut LP Sunday, in 1967, with fellow countryman Caetano Veloso. His first solo album was released in 1969. Gal Costa was also part of the group Os Doces Bárbaros, formed in 1976 with friends Maria Bethânia, Gilberto Gil and Caetano Veloso.

Gal’s musical production is full of unforgettable performances in which the diva sang compositions by the country’s stars. Some of the iconic songs that won over audiences in her voice were Fashion for Gabriela🇧🇷 Party of the Interior🇧🇷 My dream and Black Pearlamong many other works.

Service

Tribute to Gal Costa in the programming of National Radio

It’s All Brazil Special Gal Costa – Wednesday, 11/9 at 4pm

Gal Costa Special Musical Memory – Wednesday, 11/9 at 8pm

Access to National Radio on the internet and social networks through the website, Instagram, Spotfy, YouTube channel, Facebook and through twitter🇧🇷

Learn how to tune

Brazilia: FM 96.1 MHz and AM 980 Khz

Rio de Janeiro: FM 87.1 MHz and AM 1130 kHz

Sao Paulo: FM 87.1 MHz

Recife: FM 87.1 MHz

Sao Luis: FM 93.7 MHz

Amazonas: 11,780KHz and 6,180KHz OC

Alto Solimões: FM 96.1 MHz

Mobile – EBC Radios App for Android and iOS