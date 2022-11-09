Wi-Fi Brazil program takes internet to more than 500 points in the country

The Ministry of Communications announced that the Wi-Fi Brazil Program will benefit over 500 internet points spread across the country. Among the places benefited are schools, public squares, rural settlements, Basic Health Units (UBS), traditional communities and community telecenters.

The announcement was made today (9th) in Brasília, in a ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the company Telebras – Telecomunicações Brazileiras. The digital inclusion program is, according to the ministry, the result of a partnership between the state-owned company and the Banco do Brazil Foundation. The total invested in one year exceeds R$ 12 million.

According to the folder, Wi-Fi Brazil provides, via satellite and terrestrial, internet with a connection speed of up to 20 megabits per second (Mbps), installing antennas and routers in places such as public squares, schools, rural settlements, Health Centers (UBS), traditional communities and community telecenters.

Institutions interested in entering the program and accessing the service must access the Ministry of Communications website to apply.