BrazilBrazil

Wi-Fi Brazil program takes internet to more than 500 points in the country

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Ministry of Communications announced that the Wi-Fi Brazil Program will benefit over 500 internet points spread across the country. Among the places benefited are schools, public squares, rural settlements, Basic Health Units (UBS), traditional communities and community telecenters.

The announcement was made today (9th) in Brasília, in a ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the company Telebras – Telecomunicações Brazileiras. The digital inclusion program is, according to the ministry, the result of a partnership between the state-owned company and the Banco do Brazil Foundation. The total invested in one year exceeds R$ 12 million.

According to the folder, Wi-Fi Brazil provides, via satellite and terrestrial, internet with a connection speed of up to 20 megabits per second (Mbps), installing antennas and routers in places such as public squares, schools, rural settlements, Health Centers (UBS), traditional communities and community telecenters.

Institutions interested in entering the program and accessing the service must access the Ministry of Communications website to apply.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

MDB appoints members to transition team

13 mins ago

Private initiative will give scale to the green economy, says minister

40 mins ago

Rádio Nacional pays tribute to singer Gal Costa this Wednesday

1 hour ago

Gal Costa’s death affects artists and politicians

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.