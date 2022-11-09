Gal Costa’s death affects artists and politicians

The death of singer Gal Costa had repercussions among artists and politicians. On social media, authorities and friends of the singer mourned her death. The cause was not disclosed, but the death came days after Gal underwent surgery to remove a lump in her right nasal cavity.

Artists who worked with Gal Costa and were friends of the singer expressed dismay at the sudden death. In a video on Instagram, Maria Bethânia said she was too sad and that she never stopped admiring her friend, even living in Rio de Janeiro. “In shock, too sad, too difficult. I never thought I would come to you guys to talk about the pain of losing Gal. The Brazil that she always enchanted with her unique, masterful voice, today, in its entirety, cries. Like me”, said Bethânia.

On social media, singer Gilberto Gil said he was “very sad and impacted” by the death of Gal Costa. Also on the Instagram network, he posted a video saying “our little sister is gone” and praised Gal’s voice.

“Our little sister, sister to so many people, a greater proximity to Bethânia, Caetano, myself, so many other artists, colleagues with whom she shared the charm, the charm of sweet singing. The charm of the extraordinary singing that she had, that she had. An extraordinary voice, a very special way of singing. That goes with her, but that stays with us. Cheers,” said the singer.

Another of Gal’s companions in the Tropicália movement, Caetano Veloso has not yet posted on social networks, but said, in an interview with a television channel, that Brazil has lost the greatest singer.

Singer Zélia Duncan also lamented Gal’s death: “What an emptiness. Without Gal Costa, what an endless sadness.” Singer Lulu Santos posted the following message: “Your voice, our life. Thank you, Gal.” Milton Nascimento posted a video singing with Gal and wrote: “I love you and I will love you forever, Gal Costa. The longing will be eternal.”

Zeca Pagodinho wished comfort to the fans and relatives of the artist: “What an immense sadness the departure of Gal Costa, one of the biggest names in our music!. May her son, family, friends and fans find comfort in the fond memories she leaves for us!”

Politicians

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva published a photo with the singer, in her honor, and offered solidarity to her family, friends and millions of admirers. “Gal Costa was one of the greatest singers in the world, one of our main artists to take the name and sounds of Brazil to the entire planet. His talent, technique and daring enriched and renewed our culture, rocked and marked the lives of millions of Brazilians,” Lula wrote in the post.

Vice-president-elect Geraldo Alckmin also mourned the death. “Gal Costa will be sorely missed. To Brazil and to all of us. It gave rise to Tropicália and marked Brazilian culture. Gal left us, still this year, a recommendation: that we choose the path of love, and not of hate. We will honor his request. My condolences to the family, friends and their fans,” he wrote.

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco offered solidarity on behalf of the National Congress. “Brazil loses Gal Costa. Composer, singer and one of the most expressive voices of Brazilian Popular Music. On behalf of the National Congress, I offer my condolences to family, friends and fans on this sad day for the national culture,” he posted on Twitter.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, also paid his condolences. “Brazil, surprised and sad, loses the singer Gal Costa. Since the 1960s, we have become accustomed to the beauty of the voice of one of the most important interpreters of Brazilian popular music. But Gal and her talent are immortal. family and fans,” Lira posted on Twitter.

The governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), expressed his deep regret over the singer’s death and declared three days of official mourning in the state. “With his departure, we lost one of the most powerful voices of our music, immortalized in interpretations that sing Bahia and Brazil to the whole world“, he said.

The mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis (DEM), asked that “God comfort his family and fans in this moment of deep pain”. “We lost one of the most beautiful and representative voices of Brazilian music. Gal Costa is the soundtrack of several moments in the lives of thousands of Brazilians. His unique way of interpreting the songs is forever immortalized in our hearts”.

The government of the state of Rio de Janeiro, where Gal performed some of the iconic shows of his career, such as “Festa do Interior”, at Maracanãzinho, in 1982, also issued a note of condolence.

“A legion of fans is orphaned today with the loss of one of the beautiful voices of MPB. The singer Gal Costa marked the history of Brazilian music and became a reference for our country in the world. The star that makes an important contribution to art will always be remembered also for her sweet image, admired by several generations. My condolences to the family and friends of this extraordinary Brazilian personality”, signed the governor Cláudio Castr