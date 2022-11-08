Brazilian pavilion starts lectures at COP27 today

The Brazilian pavilion at COP27 starts today (8th) the series of lectures scheduled for the event, which brings together until the 18th in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, official representatives of governments and civil society, to discuss ways to face and adapt to climate change.

The Brazilian delegation is headed by the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, who will arrive in Egypt on the 15th. Until then, the minister will participate in online debates, integrating participants from Brazil and Egypt, from the Espaço Brazil set up at the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), in Brasília.

Among the topics to be discussed are the “Green future in urban mobility”; “Integration of the Global Carbon Market”; “Governance as an Instrument for Accelerating Sustainable Development in Public Management”; “+Green Schools”; “Capital market and environmental assets”; and “Improvement of the National Inventory of Greenhouse Gases (GHG)”.

According to the Ministry of the Environment, Joaquim Leite’s schedule, as of the 15th, includes “activities at the Brazilian stand” and the expectation that the negotiations to be conducted by ambassadors Paulino Franco de Carvalho Neto and Leonardo Cleaver Athayde will be finalized.

Leite recently said that the idea is to take advantage of COP27 to show the world the Brazilian potential for generating clean and cheap energy, in order to attract foreign investment for projects aimed at this type of energy, generated in a 100% renewable way.

UN

Yesterday (7), the secretary general of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, defended a “climate solidarity pact” between the countries participating in the conference that, according to him, would avoid what he classified as “collective suicide” by the planet.

“This is a pact in which the richest countries and international financial institutions will provide financial and technical assistance to help emerging economies accelerate their own renewable energy transition,” Guterres said.

To access the complete schedule of Brazilian participation, access the MMA website.