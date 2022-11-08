New voters’ titles can be requested from today

The operations of enlistment, transfer and review of the electoral register will be carried out again as of today (8). As provided for in the electoral calendar, the system was closed on May 5 for the preparation of voting logistics for the 2022 General Election and will reopen this Tuesday.

The services can be performed through the Título Net platform or, even, in person at notaries throughout Brazil. Through the self-service system of the Superior Electoral Court, the voter can, in addition to registering to vote in the next elections, change registration data, transfer the domicile or choose another polling place. It is also possible to justify non-attendance at the polls, generate slips for the payment of any electoral fines and issue certificates of electoral discharge, party composition, electoral crimes, party affiliation and denial of electoral enlistment.

To start the procedure on the internet, the citizen must click on Voter Service, choose the service and then select the federation unit where the municipality is located or, in the case of the Federal District, the administrative region in which they vote or wish to vote. . This location will be the electoral domicile, whose link must be demonstrated by means of proof of address.

After completing the steps indicated in the self-service, the voter must wait for the analysis of the request by the Electoral Court. The process can be followed through the internet, through the protocol number generated in the first phase. The applicant will be informed if it is necessary to go to the registry office to complete the service.

If there is no pending issue and the enlistment, transfer or review is accepted, it will be possible to obtain the digital copy of the electoral card through the e-Título application, which works on both Android and iOS operating systems.

The TSE emphasizes that the electoral title is not only important when voting. “The enlistment and regularity of electoral obligations are necessary conditions for: enrolling in a higher education institution, taking office in public office, receiving salaries and issuing a passport, among others”, he explained, in a statement.

Biometrics collection

The General Electoral Office (CGE) also regulated the gradual resumption of the service for collecting and processing the electorate’s biometrics. The service had been suspended for two and a half years, since March 2020, due to health measures to combat the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the TSE, at the beginning, only a few electoral zones in the Federal District will carry out the biometric collection. Gradually, the Regional Electoral Courts in the states will once again collect fingerprints and photographs, according to technical and logistical capacity. “It is worth remembering that the lack of biometric data, by itself, does not place the voter or voter in an irregular situation. In this case, the discharge certificate can be issued normally”, informed the TSE.

Discharge and electoral justification

Also from this Tuesday, it will be possible to issue the electoral discharge certificate, which had been suspended since October 31. To obtain the document, the voter must have their vote up to date, have justified their absences and complied with the calls of the Electoral Court, to work as a polling station, for example, or have paid the fines that have been imposed on them.

Those who did not attend the polls in the second round of Elections 2022, on October 30, and did not even justify their absence on election day, have until January 9, 2023 to present the justification. The person who has an electoral card in the country and did not vote because he was abroad also has the same deadline to justify himself, or 30 days from the date of return to Brazil.

Those who did not vote in the first round of elections, on October 2, and did not justify their absence on polling day, have until December 1 to present their justification. It is worth remembering that the Electoral Justice considers each round to be a separate election.

In addition to the e-Título application, the voter can use the Justifica System or send the justification through the post-election Electoral Justification Request to their electoral zone.

The absent voter will need to present the documentation that proves the reason that prevented him from appearing in the election. It will be up to the judicial authority of the electoral zone responsible for the title to analyze the justification presented.

Anyone who does not justify their absence in the elections will pay a fine for each round, if applicable, of at least 3% and a maximum of 10% of the amount used as the calculation basis (R$ 35.13), which may be tenfold due to voter’s economic situation.