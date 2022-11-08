Americans go to the polls in legislative elections

Americans go to the polls this Tuesday (8) in midterm legislative elections. The vote will decide whether Democrats will lose or retain control of Congress and, by extension, the ability to advance President Joe Biden’s agenda over the next two years.

Traditionally, the party that controls the White House has lost congressional seats in midterm elections, and non-partisan forecasts suggest today’s results will be no exception. Concerns about high inflation and crime are more on voters’ minds than the end of the national abortion right and the violence of the Capitol invasion on January 6, 2021.

Thirty-five Senate seats and all 435 seats in the Chamber of Deputies are up for grabs. Republicans are huge favorites for the five seats they need to control the House, while control of the Senate – currently split 50-50, with Democrats having the tie-breaking vote – will depend on close races in Pennsylvania, Nevada, in Georgia and Arizona.

Even before the midterm elections are concluded, the 2024 presidential race is already taking shape. Former President Donald Trump issued the strongest signal on Monday night that he will soon begin his third consecutive White House campaign, telling supporters in Ohio that he will make a “big announcement” on Dec. November.

He did not specify what it will be, but has indicated that he will run again for the presidency since he was defeated by Biden in his 2020 re-election bid.

Hundreds of supporters of Trump’s false claims that his defeat was the result of widespread fraud are vying for positions in this year’s midterm election, including several candidates for positions that would give them direct oversight of the 2024 presidential election in 2024. key states.

More than 42 million Americans voted early before Election Day, by mail or in person, according to data from the United States Election Project. State election officials caution that full results may not be known in the coming days. Control of the Senate could depend on a second round in Georgia that, if necessary, will take place on December 6.

A House of Representatives under Republican control would be able to block bills that address Democratic priorities such as abortion rights and climate change. Republicans could also start a confrontation over the nation’s debt ceiling, which could shake financial markets and launch potentially politically damaging investigations into the government and Biden’s family.

Republicans may also try to use their leverage to make permanent the 2017 individual tax cuts passed under the Trump administration and protect corporate tax cuts that Democrats have been unsuccessfully trying to reverse over the past two years.

A Republican Senate would retain control over Biden’s judicial appointments, including any Supreme Court seats. Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell has already hinted that he could refuse to fill a Supreme Court seat until after the 2024 presidential election, if he returns as majority leader.

The divided government would intensify the spotlight on the increasingly conservative court, which has already issued far-reaching rulings revoking abortion rights at the national level and expanding gun rights, among others.

There are also 36 gubernatorial elections and dozens of other state-level races in the running, including fierce gubernatorial campaigns in the states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.