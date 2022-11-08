Oil companies must pay for climate change, say poor countries

Leaders of poor countries have criticized rich nation governments and oil companies for driving global warming. They used their speeches this Tuesday (8), at the Climate Conference (COP27) in Egypt, to demand that rich countries pay for the damage done to their economies.

Small island states, already hit by increasingly violent ocean storms and rising sea levels, have asked oil companies to shell out some of their huge recent profits, while African developing states have asked for more international funds.

“The oil and gas industry continues to earn nearly $3 billion daily in profits,” said Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua, speaking at the conference on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States.

“It’s about time these companies paid a global carbon tax on their profits as a source of financing for damages,” he said. “While they are profiting, the planet is burning.”

The comments showed the tension in international climate negotiations between rich and poor countries. Delegates attended the second full day of the two-week conference in the coastal city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Senegalese President Macky Sall said poor developing countries in Africa need more funding to adapt to worsening climate change and have resisted calls for an immediate switch from fossil fuels, which could hamper their economic growth.

“Let’s be clear, we are in favor of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. But we Africans cannot accept that our vital interests are ignored.”

Dozens of other heads of state and government speak on Tuesday, but many of the world‘s biggest polluters, including the United States, China and India, are not on the agenda.

