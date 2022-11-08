Operation Real Oil investigates gas stations in RN

The National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) launched today (8), in Rio Grande do Norte, with the help of the Integrated Operations Secretariats (Seopi), Operation Petróleo Real, with the objective of inspecting 60 gas stations in Natal and Metropolitan region. According to the Ministry of Justice, the action will be implemented until Thursday (10).

This is the third stage of the operation, which has already been launched in the Federal District and Rio de Janeiro, to “repress illicit practices in the sale of fuels by distributors and retailers, such as fuel quality, product validity, measurement of supply pumps, in addition to the possible formation of cartels”.

In the first stage, which took place in the Federal District in August, 136 assessments were made at 93 gas stations. In the second stage, in Rio de Janeiro, 18 assessments were recorded, after inspections were implemented at 109 service stations. “The operation will continue in other regions of Brazil,” the ministry said.

In the complaint channel, opened by the ministry in July, 1,932 complaints were presented. Acre and São Paulo were the states with the highest number of complaints, with 482 and 223 records, respectively.

The states that registered the lowest number of complaints were Amapá and Roraima, with 3 and 1 complaints, respectively.

“The electronic form remains open and can be accessed through the link: denuncia-combustível.mj.gov.br”, informed the Ministry of Justice.

In Rio Grande do Norte, the operation has the participation of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the Consumer Defense Institute (Procon-RN), the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro) and the Military Police, in addition to Seopi and Senacon.