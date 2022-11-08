Rio de Janeiro records two more monkeypox deaths

The state of Rio de Janeiro recorded two more deaths from monkeypox (monkeypox). According to the State Department of Health (SES-RJ), the number of people who lost their lives because of the disease rose to five.

According to the secretary, one of the patients is a 46-year-old man who lived in Nova Iguaçu, in Baixada Fluminense. The death was notified on October 31. “The patient was immunosuppressed and had severe skin lesions,” he said.

The other notification occurred on the same day. The 27-year-old patient resided in São Pedro da Aldeia, in the Lagos region, but the registration was in the state capital. The symptom onset date was October 21. “He was hospitalized for treatment and had comorbidity,” the secretary said.

According to SES-RJ, there are 1,231 confirmed cases and 138 probable cases registered in the state until the 3rd. Another 387 suspected cases are still under investigation, and 2,665 were discarded.

“Suspected cases are those in which patients of any age have a sudden onset of mucosal damage and/or an acute rash suggestive of single or multiple monkeypox anywhere on the body. They may also have swelling in Organs genitals, which may be associated with other signs and symptoms”, explains the secretary.

Probable cases are those in which “the patient presents one or more of the criteria listed as close and prolonged exposure, without respiratory protection, or direct physical contact with multiple and/or unknown partners in the 21 days prior to the onset of signs. In addition, you have had contact with contaminated materials such as bedding and bath linens or personal items from a probable or confirmed case of monkeypox.”

Also included are healthcare workers without adequate personal protective equipment who had contact with a probable or confirmed case of monkeypox in the 21 days prior to the onset of signs and symptoms.

“Although the disease was identified for the first time in monkeys, it is important to emphasize that the current outbreak is not related to these animals”, warns the secretary.

To give more transparency to monkeypox data in the state, SES-RJ launched the panel with official data on the disease.