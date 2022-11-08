Trial of former federal deputy Flordelis resumes in Niterói

The trial of former federal deputy Flordelis resumed today (8). She is accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of her husband, Pastor Anderson do Carmo, who was shot dead shortly after arriving at the family’s home in Pendotiba, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janrieo, on the night of June 16, 2019. Initially , Flordelis even said that it was an attempted robbery, but investigations indicated that it was a homicide. The prosecution indicated that prior to the murder, there had been previous attempts to murder Pastor Anderson, on an ongoing basis, with the addition of poison to the victim’s food and drink.

By the end of the trial, there must be depositions of 30 witnesses. Today, nine prosecution witnesses are expected to be heard, including Flordelis’ children and grandchildren.

The former parliamentarian is responsible for triple qualified homicide (for clumsy reasons, use of cruel means and a resource that made it impossible to defend the victim), attempted murder, use of false document and armed criminal association.

Although the scheduled time for the resumption of the trial was 9:00 am, it did not resume until shortly after 10:30 am. There was a delay in the arrival of the former parliamentarian’s adopted son, André Luiz de Oliveira, who is also being tried, in addition to his biological daughter Simone dos Santos Rodrigues, and Marzy Teixeira da Silva, adopted daughter. The three are charged with triple aggravated homicide, attempted murder and armed criminal association. Flordelis’ granddaughter, Rayane dos Santos Oliveira, is another on trial. She is charged with triple-degree murder and armed criminal association.

The jury, presided over by judge Nearis dos Santos Carvalho Arce dos Santos, should only end tomorrow (9), according to the judge’s forecast. The Sentencing Council of the Jury Court of Niterói is formed by three women and four men.

Yesterday (7), on the first day of the trial, three people were heard. In the testimony of more than 5 hours, delegate Bárbara Lomba showed that she had no doubt that the former parliamentarian was the mastermind of the crime. At the time of the crime, she was the head of the Homicide Police Station in Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí and started the investigations that led to the jail Flávio dos Santos Rodrigues, Flordelis’ biological son, and Lucas Cezar dos Santos de Souza, adopted son, on trial. took place in November 2021.

Then it was the turn of delegate Allan Duarte Lacerda, responsible for concluding the investigation into the death of Pastor Anderson do Carmo. He highlighted the contradictions in the versions of Flordelis’ statements during the investigation phase and added that it was impossible to say that the crime had taken place without Flordelis’ participation.

The last witness to testify yesterday was businesswoman Regiane Ramos Cupti Rabelo, heard as an informant. Before she began to answer questions from prosecutors, Flordelis’ defense lawyers filed a request to prevent Regiane from giving evidence on the grounds that the businesswoman was being sued by Flordelis for slander. The request was rejected by the judge.

judgments

On April 12 this year, the Jury Court of Niterói sentenced four other defendants. The biological son of Flordelis Adriano dos Santos Rodrigues was sentenced to 4 years, 6 months and 20 days of imprisonment in an initially semi-open regime for using an ideologically false document and armed criminal association; former PM Marcos Siqueira Costa, to 5 years and 20 days in prison in an initially closed regime; and his wife Andrea Santos Maia, to 4 years, 3 months and 10 days of imprisonment in an initially semi-open regime. Adoptive son Carlos Ubiraci Francisco da Silva was sentenced for the crime of armed criminal association to 2 years, 2 months and 20 days of imprisonment in an initially semi-open regime. On April 28, Ubiraci was granted parole by the Court of Criminal Executions of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ).

In November 2021, the Jury Court of Niterói sentenced Flávio dos Santos Rodrigues to 33 years, 2 months and 20 days of imprisonment in an initially closed regime for consummated triple qualified homicide, illegal possession of a firearm, use of an ideologically false document and association armed criminal. Flávio, who is the biological son of the former federal deputy, was denounced as the author of the gunshots that caused Anderson’s death. In the same trial session, Lucas Cezar dos Santos de Souza, Flordelis’ adopted son, was sentenced to 9 years in prison for 3rd degree murder in an initially closed regime. He was accused of having been responsible for purchasing the weapon used in the pastor’s murder.