Teles release 5G Friendly Cities ranking

ranking released by Conexis Brazil Digital, an entity that represents telecommunications and connectivity companies, recognizes the cities of Ponta Grossa (PR), Porto Alegre (RS) and Curitiba (PR) as the municipalities that most encouraged the implementation of telecommunications infrastructure and expansion of connectivity.

The survey, called 5G Friendly Cities, is based on criteria such as authorization for installation within 60 days; term of validity of the license not less than 10 years; Balcão Único (requests that can be made in a single agency of the city hall); clearly defined processes and documentation; and license fees that are reasonable and commensurate with the cost of the licensing process.

The cities of São José dos Campos (SP), Uberlândia (MG), Jacareí (SP), São Paulo (SP), Joinville (SC), João Pessoa ( PB) and Chapecó (SC).

“In addition to adapting municipal legislation to the General Antenna Law, the survey also evaluated the bureaucracy faced by companies to install antennas, such as the need to apply to more than one municipal agency; the time for installation and the cost”, detailed, in a note, Conexis Brazil Digital (formerly SindiTelebrasil).

The city that occupied the worst position in the ranking was Palmas (TO), followed by São José (SC), Jundiaí (SP), São Leopoldo (RS), Santa Maria (RS), Canoas (RS), São Bernardo do Campo (SP), Osasco (SP), Taboão da Serra (SP) and Sete Lagoas (MG).

“Among the main problems found in those who occupy the last positions of the ranking there are restrictions on the installation of infrastructure; requirement of an environmental license in general, instead of the cases provided for by law; and requirement of several documents for the approval of the installation of antennas”, informs Conexis.

The entity‘s president, Marcos Ferrari, explains that having modern legislation “is the first step towards expanding connectivity”. However, he adds, it is also necessary for cities to reduce bureaucracy and carry out “quick analysis of orders”.

“This adaptation is essential for the expansion of 5G, which will require five to ten times more antennas than 4G”, added Ferrari.

The 5G Friendly Cities survey highlights, among cities with more than 200,000 inhabitants, those that offer “an adequate environment for the installation of telecommunications network infrastructure, such as antennas and fiber optics”.