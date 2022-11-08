Iran judiciary says will be firm with protesters

Iran’s courts will deal firmly with anyone who causes disruption or commits crimes during the wave of anti-government protests, the judiciary said on Tuesday, signaling that the authorities intend to hand down harsh sentences to convicted protesters.

One of the biggest challenges for Iran’s clerical leaders since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the demonstrations have lasted eight weeks despite tough security measures and warnings from security forces.

More than 1,000 people have been indicted in Tehran province alone for what the government calls unrest.

“Now the public, even protesters who do not support the riots, are demanding that the judiciary and security institutions deal with the few people who caused disturbances in a firm, deterrent and legal manner,” said judiciary spokesman Masoud. Setayeshi.

The anti-government demonstrations began in September after the death of the Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by the morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code imposed on women.

Today, students at Tehran University of Science and Culture protested against the Revolutionary Guard and clerical rulers.

Activist news agency HRANA said 321 protesters had been killed in the rallies as of Monday, including 50 minors. Thirty-eight members of the security forces were also killed, he added.

State media reported last month that more than 46 members of the security forces, including police, had been killed. Government officials did not provide an estimate of deaths.

