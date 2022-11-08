PT formalizes invitation for MDB to join the transition team

The PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann, formalized this Tuesday (8) the invitation for the MDB to compose the political council of the transitional government of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. After meeting with the party’s president, deputy Baleia Rossi (SP), in the Chamber of Deputies, Gleisi thanked the party’s support for Lula’s campaign, especially Senator Simone Tebet for her involvement in the second round.

In response to the invitation, Rossi said only that the topic will be discussed with party leaders, but signaled that there is, among the emedebistas, a “collaborative spirit for this”.

“I made some considerations to President Gleisi, especially in relation to some agendas that are dear to the MDB with tax reform, which is one of the issues we have addressed in the last three years”, said Rossi, at a press conference this morning.

The deputy highlighted that there is what he called an “advanced report”. “There may be changes, but it is an agenda that talks to society”, he added. Another important agenda for the MDB is the Federative Pact. “We are concerned with states and municipalities that, due to various measures that have been taken, are suffering from a lack of resources”, he signaled, adding that a definition on the party’s decision will be taken until tomorrow (9).

In addition to the MDB, since the election results, the PT has also started talks with other centrist parties, such as the PSD and União Brazil.

groups

With the structure that was made available to the transitional government at the Banco do Brazil Cultural Center (CCBB), in Brasília, in its final phase, Gleisi said that this week the work itself will begin and that he hopes that the flow of information between the government current and the future is peaceful for the good of the country.

Another information given by Hoffmann is that at least 32 teams will work in sectoral groups starting this week. On speculation about who will be on the ministerial team of the future president of the Republic, PT recalled a speech by Lula in which he stated that not necessarily who will be in the transition can be interpreted as ministerial.

On Tuesday night, Lula arrives in Brasília and, tomorrow, a series of meetings has already been scheduled. He is due to meet with the presidents of the Chamber and Senate, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD – MG), respectively, in addition to the presidents of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, and the Supreme Court. Federal (STF), Minister Rosa Weber.