Ukraine: territorial integrity is a condition for resuming negotiations

The secretary of the Defense and National Security Council of Ukraine said on Tuesday that the main condition for the resumption of negotiations with Russia is the restoration of Ukrainian territorial integrity.

Oleksit Danilov, a powerful official in the country, said Ukraine needed the “guarantee” of modern air defense, planes, tanks and long-range missiles.

“Russia, negotiations. The main condition for the president of Ukraine is the restoration of Ukrainian territorial integrity,” Danilov said on Twitter.

“Assurance — modern air defense, planes, tanks and long-range missiles. Strategy — proactive measures. Russian missiles must be destroyed before launching into the air, on land and at sea.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he was open to negotiations with Russia, but only to “genuine” negotiations that restore Ukraine’s borders, guarantee the country compensation for Russian attacks and punish those responsible for war crimes. .

Zelenskiy made those remarks after a Washington Post report claimed that the US wanted Kiev to signal its willingness to negotiate because of concerns that appearing too intransigent could affect international support for the country.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

