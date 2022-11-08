Former minister Henrique Paim will coordinate education in the transition team

Former Minister of Education Fernando Haddad informed today (8), after a meeting to install the education nucleus of the transition team of the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), that the coordinator of the nucleus will be the former minister Henrique Dad. He was executive secretary of the Ministry of Education (MEC) and chaired the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE) before occupying the portfolio from February 2014 to January 2015. He is currently a professor at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV).

“Paim has a deep knowledge, and as he did not leave the area, and since he left the MEC, he has headed FGV in Rio de Janeiro with a large team of advisory services to states, municipalities and the MEC itself, and has maintained the dialogue with all the personalities , it will have conditions, even infrastructure, for the work to advance”, said Haddad.

Haddad said that one of the main concerns of the education nucleus is the internal organization of the Ministry of Education in the last 4 years. He highlighted that all the guests attended in a personal capacity, having already worked at the MEC or with the MEC for many years, which will ensure that a detailed X-ray of the area is quickly made.

“Here, people were invited on a personal basis, indicating the topics of greatest concern. The expressive number of people ended up making the list of concerns extensive, especially pointing out the issue of children’s literacy, vocational secondary education, the budget and the internal structure of the MEC. We have all the conditions to meet the deadlines established by law to deliver these diagnoses within the deadline to the person designated to head the MEC. It will be a detailed radiography. It is a robust group from the point of view of public management and theoretical”, said Haddad.

According to Haddad, next week a group will be in Brasília to receive contributions from entities linked to education, which will have the chance to present their specific observations. “It will be workers, entrepreneurs, corporations, non-governmental organizations, who will have their space to present their specific radiography and their recommendations on emergency issues”, he said.

According to Haddad, two or three people can be appointed to the transition team, but the entire collegiate is made up of people who are willing to give their contribution even without remuneration. He said that there were still no talks with the current members of the MEC, which should take place after the installation of part of the group in Brasília.