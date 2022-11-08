Defender makes exhibition with drawings of refugee children

The Public Defender’s Office (DPU) opened today (8), in the Chamber of Deputies, an exhibition with drawings of children and adolescents in a situation of migration, who were attended by the entity in Pacaraima (RR), on the border between Brazil and Venezuela. . The exhibition will be open to the public until next Thursday (10), at Espaço Mário Covas, in the commissions corridor, in Annex II of the House.

The works are part of the virtual exhibition “Fronteiras da Infância – Migration and refuge under the eyes of the child” LINK 1 , which have already been exhibited in the entrance hall of the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, United States. , in October this year.

There are different colored drawings, such as dolls, landscapes, the flags of the two countries and phrases of hope, made during the DPU service at the border. The exhibition also has a television that will show videos of the work carried out by the institution with children and adolescents in situations of migration and refuge.

Operation Welcome





Since 2017, the migratory flow of Venezuelan families has intensified on the border with Brazil. In view of this, in 2018, the federal government set up Operation Acolhida, to receive refugees. Like other Brazilian entities and international organizations, the DPU is part of the task force.

According to the defender’s office, until September 2022, more than 13,000 children and adolescents were assisted by federal public defenders in Pacaraima. The team provides daily clarifications on Brazilian legislation, provides guidance on access to education and health and, above all, on the regularization of identity documents.

“The DPU’s mission is to act collectively at the border to ensure that migrants, especially children and adolescents, are protected and have their rights guaranteed and protected. The institution assists in the regularization of migration, mainly for undocumented, unaccompanied or separated children and adolescents, in addition to carrying out the permanent monitoring of human rights violations”, explained the entity, in a note.