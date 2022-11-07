BrazilBrazil

Antecedent Employment Indicator declines in October

The Antecedent Employment Indicator (Iaemp), measured by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), retreated 4 points of September for October this year. As a result, the indicator reached 79.8 points, the lowest level since April this year (79.5 points).

The index, released by Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), seeks to anticipate trends in the labor market for the coming months, based on interviews with consumers and entrepreneurs in the industry and services.

Six of the seven components of the Iaemp had a fall, with emphasis on the business trend, expected employment and the current situation of the industry’s business.

According to FGV economist Rodolpho Tobler, “the slowdown in the economy seems to be on the radar and influencing expectations about the job market in the coming months. It is not possible to rule out further declines in the next results, given that the macroeconomic scenario is still challenging and the economic recovery tends to lose strength at the turn of 2023”.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

