North Korea says missile launches were simulated attacks

North Korea said on Monday that its recent missile launches were simulated attacks against South Korea and the United States as the two countries carried out a “dangerous war exercise”. South Korea claimed to have recovered parts of a North Korean missile near its coast.

Last week, North Korea tested several missiles, including hundreds of artillery shells at sea and a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), as South Korea and the United States conducted six-day air exercises that ended in Saturday.

The North Korean military said the “Vigilant Storm” exercises were an “open provocation, intended to intentionally increase tension” and “a dangerous warfare exercise, of a highly aggressive nature“.

The North Korean Army said it had promoted activities simulating attacks on air bases and aircraft, as well as a major South Korean city, to “crush the enemies’ persistent war hysteria”.

The series of missile launches included the most ever recorded in a single day, and comes amid a record year of missile tests by nuclear-armed North Korea.

South Korean and US officials also said Pyongyang had made technical preparations to test a nuclear device, the first time since 2017.

Senior diplomats from the United States, Japan and South Korea spoke by phone on Sunday and condemned recent tests, including the “reckless” launch of a missile that landed off the coast of South Korea last week, according to statement from the US State Department.

A South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff official said a South Korean ship had recovered wreckage, which could be part of a North Korean short-range ballistic missile (SRBM). It was the first time a North Korean ballistic missile had landed near South Korean waters.

