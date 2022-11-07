Hong Kong relaxes Covid-19 rules for tour groups

The Hong Kong government announced on Monday that it is easing Covid-19 restrictions on tourist groups, including allowing them to enter theme parks and museums after arriving in the financial district.

Hong Kong has relaxed many of its strict policies for the pandemic in recent months, including quarantining hotels for international arrivals from September 26.

International arrivals are, however, still subject to multiple tests for the disease and bans from entering bars, restaurants and venues such as sports clubs for the first three days.

The government said specific plans for visiting tourists would be launched this month, without specifying a start date.

“The relevant arrangements can support the gradual resumption of the inbound travel market in an orderly manner and provide a more favorable business environment for the travel trade,” the government said.

Hong Kong’s economy has been hit by Covid-19 restrictions that have lasted nearly three years, with small and medium-sized businesses shutting down.

