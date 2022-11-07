Musk wants to make Twitter “the world’s most authoritative source of information”

The new owner of the social network Twitter, Elon Musk, said today (7) that he wants to transform the social network into the “most reliable source of information in the world“, defending the charge for verification of profiles.

In messages published on Twitter, where he has about 25,000 followers, the millionaire said that this was the company’s “mission”, adding that the veracity of the information circulating on the social network should make it “by far” the most reliable source.

Last week, Musk announced that Twitter will start charging users who want to have their profile verified $8 a month, which until now was only available for free to celebrities, journalists, governments and political, scientific and other figures. cultural.

“Generalized verification will democratize journalism and strengthen the voice of the people”, defended the richest man in the world.

“Journalists who think they are the only legitimate source of information, that’s the big lie,” he said, in response to one user’s comment.

On content moderation, Musk, who often declares himself a “free speech absolutist”, said he has no plans to block a profile that follows the movements of the millionaire’s private plane, although it poses a “direct risk to personal safety”.

Social media experts have already warned that the decision to charge for verification could lead to an explosion of fake profiles and increase the reach and impact of disinformation on Twitter.

In protest of the decision, some celebrities changed their name on the platform to “Elon Musk”, including actress Valerie Bertinelli.

The blue checkmark “simply meant your identity was verified,” Bertinelli noted. “Criminals would have a harder time impersonating someone else,” she added.

In response, Musk threatened to permanently suspend all accounts with aliases, with the exception of profiles that indicate they are parodies, which would have already happened to comedian Kathy Griffin.

“I don’t think all the content moderators were let go,” Griffin later joked on Mastodon, an alternative social network.

Musk took control of Twitter last week. He bought the social network for 44 billion euros, having immediately dissolved the board of directors, in addition to expelling the main cadres and laying off about half of the 7,500 employees, including the entire team dedicated to human rights.

“It’s not an encouraging start” for the new management of Twitter, said on Saturday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, who expressed “apprehension about the digital public space”.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.