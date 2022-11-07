BrazilBrazil

Two PMs die in operation in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro

Four military police officers were injured in the ongoing police operation in the Mangueirinha favela complex, in Duque de Caxias, in the state of Rio de Janeiro. Two of them died. Soldiers Cardoso, 34, and Lopes, 36, were taken at 7:11 am to the Adão Pereira Nunes Municipal Hospital, but, according to the city of Duque de Caxias, the Municipal Health Department reported that they had already arrived dead.

Among the other two shot, the secretariat announced that Lieutenant Marques, 33, arrived at the hospital at 6:46 am wounded in the face and left shoulder. “The unit’s management informs that the patient is still in care and that, at the moment, he is lucid, oriented and stable”, he added.

The secretariat reported that the fourth police officer is Fábio dos Santos Teles. He was taken to the emergency room of the Dr. Moacyr Rodrigues do Carmo, at 6:30 am, with a gunshot wound to the wrist and left hand. “A neurosurgical and orthopedic evaluation was requested. The management of the unit informs that the patient is lucid, oriented and hemodynamically stable”.

According to the Secretary of State for Military Police, military police officers from the 15th BPM (Duque de Caxias), from battalions under the 3rd Area Police Command (Baixada Fluminense) and from units of the Special Operations Command (COE) participate in the operation in community. The objective is “to curb criminal movements, including those related to vehicle theft and cargo theft”.

According to the secretariat, the teams were entering through one of the Mangueirinha accesses when, at the beginning of the action, criminals fired firearms at the vehicles, resulting in two deaths and injuries to two other military police officers.

Expanded article at 11:34 am to update the health status of the fourth police officer shot.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

