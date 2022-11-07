Health opens enrollment for course of care in case of chronic pain

In partnership with the Federal University of Maranhão (UFMA), the Ministry of Health launched the Care in Frequent Pain Situations course. Entries can be made until 2022, on the UNA-SUS platform.

According to the ministry, the workload is 30 hours and there are about thousand vacancies for health professionals, managers working in Primary Health Care (PHC) and those interested in the topics covered.

The course consists of five modules with independent workloads and the student can obtain certification for each course completed individually or for the total workload of the program, of 180 hours. The habilitation addresses the main pathophysiological mechanisms of pain and its neuromodulation pathways.

“Participants will be taught how to handle cases of people with the main pain syndromes in PHC, with access to resources for risk assessment and vulnerabilities related to spontaneous demands, as well as the organization of the work process of Primary Health Care teams” , the ministry also informs.

*With information from MS