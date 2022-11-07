Treasury pays BRL 725.64 million in state debts

The Federal Government paid BRL 725.64 million in arrears of state debts in October, according to the Report on Guarantees Honored by the Union in Credit Operations and Recovery of Counter-guarantees, released today (7), in Brasília, by the National Treasury.

Of the total, R$ 424.58 million are debts not settled by the state of Rio de Janeiro; R$78.63 million from Goiás, R$58.54 million from Alagoas, R$57.33 million from Rio Grande do Sul, R$50.85 million from Maranhão, R$46.41 million from Piauí and R$ 9.29 million from Rio Grande do Norte.

This year, there are already R$ 7.41 billion in debts of subnational entities honored by the Union. Those that had the highest amounts paid were the states of Rio de Janeiro (R$ 2.69 billion), Minas Gerais (R$ 1.98 billion) and Goiás (R$ 1.14 billion).

Monthly report

Since 2016, the Union has paid BRL 49.32 billion in secured debt. In addition to the monthly report, the National Treasury also makes data available on the Panel of Honored Guarantees.

The guarantees represent the assets offered by the Union – represented by the National Treasury – to cover possible defaults on loans and financing from states, municipalities and other entities with national banks or foreign institutions, such as the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). As the guarantor of the operations, the Union is informed by the creditors that a certain portion of the contract has not been settled.

If the entity does not fulfill its obligations within the stipulated period, the Treasury compensates for the defaults, but deducts the amount covered with ordinary federal transfer blocks, in addition to preventing new financing. There are cases, however, of blocking the execution of counter-guarantees from the adoption of a tax recovery regime or through court decisions that suspended execution.

In 2022, the Union recovered BRL 192.51 million in counter-guarantees. The amount refers to debts paid in the state of Minas Gerais (R$ 163.16 million) and Rio Grande do Norte (R$ 29.35 million). Since 2016, the amount recovered is BRL 5.58 billion.

guaranteed debts

In the last Quarterly Report on Guaranteed Credit Operations, released in September, the Treasury reported that the total outstanding balance of guarantees granted by the Federal Government to credit operations is R$ 280.57 billion. The state of São Paulo is the Federation unit with the largest debt balance: R$ 37.55 billion.

The states concentrate 77.8% of guaranteed operations, with a debt balance of R$ 218.30 billion. Next are the municipalities and federal banks, with 10.4% (R$ 29.21 billion) and 7.1% (R$ 20 billion), respectively, of the outstanding balance. Controlled entities, such as water and energy companies, hold 2.7% (R$ 7.47 billion) and federal state entities, 2% (R$ 5.58 billion).